Ubuntu.

I am, because we are.

The South African philosophy means the essence of humanity is to recognize the humanity of others.

The concept of Ubuntu was invoked Thursday night at Washington Hall at a workshop for the Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition’s annual commemoration of the life and lessons of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and, most important, the work that is left to be done.

The event, “From Mass Incarceration to Mass Liberation,” featured speakers from the Black Prisoners’ Caucus, a more than 50-year-old organization to foster “respect, responsibility, self worth and unity” for people incarcerated in Washington state prisons.

Now back in the community, the BPC members who spoke last week said they will continue to fight for those still inside.

BPC member Cyril Waldron, who talked about Ubuntu, described it by saying “our experience, our oppression — as well as our liberation — are all connected. None of us can be free until we are all free.”

MLK expressed his own version of Ubuntu, in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

That message, of shared humanity and shared liberation, is often hardest for society to embrace when it comes to people in our jails and prisons. Whenever I write about this subject, I get a flood of feedback from people saying “Stop complaining — if they didn’t want to go to prison, then why did they commit the crime?”

But the reality is there is no way to incarcerate our way to public safety. True public safety means investing in people and communities so that crime doesn’t happen in the first place.

Kimonti Carter, who was featured in a 2020 column about the film “Since I Been Down,” said at the event that for him, mass liberation means a cultural and paradigm shift, one that will change when “we collectively agree we are not going to throw anyone out.”

He said, “When we treat people like outcasts, when you treat them like garbage and you treat them like dirt, that’s what we’re getting back. That’s the response. … It’s easy for us to judge, to be critical of someone else’s family, someone else’s poor decision, someone else’s lifestyle. But the moment it hits hard, then we want grace. We want grace when it happens to us.”

But part of the reason that grace is not offered by so many is that the criminal legal system does not ensnare people from all backgrounds equally.

As has long been the case, white people are underrepresented in U.S. prisons while Black people are dramatically overrepresented. Wealth inequality plays a huge part in who is incarcerated as well, with a Prison Policy Initiative report finding in 2015 that incarcerated people aged 27 to 42 had a median annual income of $19,185 before incarceration, or 41% less than nonincarcerated people of similar age.

While it might be hard to remember a time when the U.S. didn’t have one of the world’s largest percentages of people in prison in the world, it’s actually a fairly recent phenomenon, with the number of people incarcerated increasing 500% since 1970.

In Washington, the current legislative session has some measures aimed at improving conditions for incarcerated people. Waldron highlighted the proposed measures, one of which included House Bill 1024, pre-filed in December by formerly incarcerated lawmaker Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, which would require incarcerated people to make the state minimum wage while working inside prison and would modify the number of deductions that could be taken from a person’s wages. Simmons told The Olympian the effort was a response to her experience of making $0.42 an hour while in prison.

Another measure, House Bill 1087, would finally limit the amount of time people could be held in solitary confinement. As I wrote in 2019, there are a number of euphemisms for solitary in our state, sometimes called “administrative segregation” or “ad-seg” or “intensive management unit” or “IMU.” Whatever the name, the experience is the same, and was described by a United Nations official as tantamount to torture. HB1087 would limit the use of solitary confinement to a total of 45 cumulative days a year.

“And so what that would do is shift [the Department of Corrections] approach from warehousing and throwing people and their problems away, to now trying to find solutions that are humanizing solutions that are dealing with the root causes such as mental health … and pivoting away from this antiquated practice,” Waldron said. “[Solitary is a] torturous practice of throwing away our problems, which we have seen has failed our communities by and large.”

Supporting incarcerated people and changing the system will take all of us, BPC members said. They asked the audience what they will do to fulfill the principles of Ubuntu and MLK and see incarcerated lives as interconnected and valuable.

BPC member Faraji Bhakti said we all know the pipeline to prison exists, so “What are you doing to loosen a bolt on that pipeline?”