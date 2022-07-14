Water use in the Seattle area nearly doubles during the region’s dry season, according to Seattle Public Utilities, with much of that going to gardens and lawns.
Experts say 50% or more of that water goes to waste, with some of it never reaching the roots of plants, according to the utility company. Evaporation, runoff and overwatering all contribute to waste.
SPU offers these tips to make the most of every drop:
- Repair leaky faucets and hoses, since even small leaks can waste lots of water.
- If you have bare soil, add 2-4 inches of arborist wood chips. Doing so will help reduce evaporation.
- Water less often but more deeply. This encourages deep roots and prevents diseases.
- Let the top few inches of soil dry before watering again, giving roots and soil life the chance to breathe.
- Water early or late in the day to reduce evaporation.
- Use timers to limit watering and make early morning irrigation convenient.
- Split watering into two or more applications, a few hours apart. This can prevent runoff and is helpful on dry or clay soils, slopes and berms.
- Use sprinklers that spread water slowly enough for soil to absorb it without letting it run off.
- If puddling occurs, run sprinklers for a short time. Then, turn them off and let water soak into the soil before resuming.
- Position sprinklers so they don’t water driveways, sidewalks or walls.
- Adjust your sprinklers to prevent fine misting that blows away.
