August, the busiest month of travel, is here and traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is nearly at pre-pandemic levels. Do you know how to avoid the lines?

SeaTac spokesperson Perry Cooper said summer tends to be the busiest season of the year, and current traffic is only around 13% less from 2019 levels.

In April, on-site parking filled up due to spring break travel, leading officials to advise alternative ways to arrive at the airport like taking Sound Transit’s link light rail.

If you’re counting on a taxi, ride-share app or friend to pick you up, Cooper’s advice is to “switch it up to speed it up.” Here are some tips on how to avoid being caught in congestion, both on the road and through airport security.

Depending on the time of day, use the other level for drop-off or pick up

Mornings are a busy time for the upper departure lanes outside the airport. Then in the afternoon and evenings, the opposite situation occurs: The lower arrival level becomes backed up.

According to SeaTac’s analysis, the morning peak for the departure drive is between 5 a.m.-7 a.m., and the evening peak for the arrival drive is between 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Often, that means cars are stretched all the way back.

SeaTac recently installed signs advising people to use the opposite levels during those times, Cooper said. You may have an especially speedy pick up, if you don’t have any checked baggage, he said.

Since baggage claim is on the lower level, people getting off a flight arriving at SeaTac can walk directly through the ticketing area on the upper departure level without needing to take an escalator or elevator.

Wait in the cellphone lot, not shoulders

A persistent problem is people illegally parking on the shoulders of the road leading to the airport, Cooper said. This not only creates congestion, but it is also a safety hazard, he said. In the past, there have been collisions when drivers exiting Highway 518 were unable to slow down fast enough to avoid hitting cars parked along the shoulders.

Instead, Cooper advised using the cellphone lot, which was improved earlier this year to include a new entrance and road. Previously, cars entering and leaving the cellphone lot had to pass each other, creating traffic, he said.

Reserve your spot in the general security line ahead of time

If you have a flight that leaves between 5 a.m.-1 p.m. during peak travel hours, there’s no need to wait in a line to go through security, Cooper said.

Last summer, SeaTac piloted a “spot saver” program where people can schedule in advance of their flight a 15-minute window to go through security during peak morning travel hours. This way people who don’t have pre-check or another premium service, can just walk up to security during their designated time and skip waiting up to half an hour in the general security line, he said.

People can reserve a slot up to 72 hours in advance or while at the airport. The program is available at TSA Checkpoints 2, 3 and 5, which leads to all gates.

The program was originally designed so that people could social distance and avoid standing in a line, Cooper said, but is now a permanent system and has been expanded to other airports.