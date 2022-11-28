It’s Cyber Monday, so you might be looking for online deals for laptops, Nintendo Switches and clothing from retailers including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, REI, Patagonia and Amazon.

What you’re not looking for: To become the victim of a phishing scam.

The Better Business Bureau lists the following tips to shop safely:

Watch out for phishing scams. Avoid calls from unfamiliar phone numbers and don’t click on links from unsolicited and not trusted texts and emails.

Check the website address and information. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Check for correct spellings and contact information.

Shop on secure sites only. Never put credit card or payment information on non-secure sites. Secure web addresses will begin with "HTTPS."

Only shop with brands you trust. Haven't ever heard of the retailer? Do your research. Read customer reviews and check their profile and rating on BBB.org.

Keep your antivirus software up to date. This will help you avoid phishing scams.

Comparison shop and price check before you purchase. Don't be fooled by false advertising. A little homework can save you a lot of money.

Use your credit card. This will offer you more protection than debit card purchases. Your credit card could also offer a rewards program, leading to further future savings.

Understand return policies. Always read the fine print.

For more information on how to avoid scams generally, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams. If you’ve spotted an online scam, you can report it to the bureau through their ScamTracker.