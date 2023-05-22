When Maggie Tokuda-Hall wrote a children’s book about the injustice of Japanese American incarceration, she didn’t realize she would become embroiled in an injustice of her own.

The Oakland-based author’s poignantly written and illustrated picture book, “Love in the Library,” tells the story of her grandparents’ courtship during their imprisonment in Idaho’s Minidoka incarceration camp during World War II. Her grandparents, George and Tama, were two of the 120,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated for simply being born with Japanese ancestry. Two-thirds of those imprisoned were U.S. citizens.

George and Tama married during their incarceration and after their imprisonment, returned to Seattle, where George had successful drugstore businesses before and after the war. Tokuda-Hall’s uncle was beloved Seattle community leader Kip Tokuda, who died in 2013.

Tokuda-Hall’s book was released to accolades last year by children’s book publisher Candlewick Press, but she had hoped more people would be able to learn from this important historical chapter.

So when the educational publishing giant Scholastic offered to license the book, she was thrilled, she said. Licensing would mean the book would be seen by a much wider audience, given that Scholastic is in 90% of the nation’s primary schools. But as she read the offer letter further, she said her “heart sank.”

In what Tokuda-Hall described as a “Faustian bargain,” Scholastic made the offer contingent on removing mentions of the Japanese American incarceration that tied that history to a broader past during this “politically sensitive” moment. They also asked her to remove the word “racism.”

It was a condition she could not accept.

She turned down the offer and decided to share her experience last month, writing a blog post and Twitter post about it, reaching millions of people. After her posts, Scholastic apologized and tried to backtrack, but the damage was done.

Tokuda-Hall said we have to view this all within the context of larger coordinated efforts nationwide to silence marginalized voices and erase the often unsavory truth about our past. She said last week in an interview that while the impulses have always been there, now that more people of color and LGBTQ+ voices have finally been allowed to tell their stories, we are seeing a violent backlash.

The American Library Association said that 2022 saw the largest number of book challenges since they began counting, at 1,200 challenges of 2,500 books, double the 2021 number, previously the largest number of challenges.

In a September report, PEN America found 41% of banned content had LGBTQ+ themes and about the same number had people of color as protagonists or prominent characters. Twenty-two percent had sexual content, and 21% dealt with race or racism.

It doesn’t take a conspiracy theorist to surmise that in the face of such opposition, there may be a chilling effect or reversion back to a homogeneous publishing landscape for companies wishing to avoid having books with more diverse characters and themes banned.

In 1985, for example, according to the National Education Association, less than 1% of children’s books featured Black characters. We have made big strides since then, to 12% in 2019, but there is still much more to be done and we can’t take the progress for granted.

But last week, PEN and Penguin Random House fought back, filing a lawsuit against a Florida county saying the county violated the First Amendment of the Constitution and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment in removing or restricting books in school libraries.

Having companies like Penguin Random House and other publishers take up the fight to block book bans is necessary, Tokuda-Hall said, because “it shouldn’t come down to individual teachers to risk their livelihoods and risk receiving death threats when there are these million-dollar — or, in Scholastic’s case, billion-dollar — corporations that could be fighting this fight for us. And [they] should be because they have the resources and we do not.”

Books removed or restricted by Florida’s Escambia County School District include titles by Toni Morrison like “Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye” and a story about a penguin dad couple “And Tango Makes Three.”

“Escambia offers a very vivid and disturbing example of what’s happening across the country,” said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, “these politically motivated, ideologically driven, viewpoint-based bans on books.”

Groups like Moms for Liberty and BookLooks have made challenging books en masse easier, publishing lists of books to target. There are a number of Moms for Liberty chapters in Washington, according to its website, including in King County.

Tokuda-Hall said while it might be tempting to think of book bans as a “somewhere else” problem, we need to pay attention to who is on our library and school boards in our own backyards as well.

“There’s this tentativeness about talking about sexuality and racism and systems of historical oppression across the political spectrum,” she said, “when we pretend that it only happens in these right-wing places, we kind of miss the point.”

As an example, Seattle Times reporter Daniel Beekman wrote about an effort to remove LGBTQ+ books from a King County middle school last year.

As these moves to restrict what we know about ourselves, our gender, our sexuality and the truth of our country’s history ramp up, all of us — particularly powerful institutions — need to stay vigilant and push back.

“It’s a really frightening time. And I think that people who make books need to be fighting for them, because we’re not just fighting for our stories,” Tokuda-Hall said. “We’re fighting for our right to live in this country.”