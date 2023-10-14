The story of the University of Washington leaving its athletic conference after more than a century is not a sports story.

Some people seem to get this — only they’re down in Oregon. There, state lawmakers held a hearing recently on what larger effects the decision is really going to have — not on the college football rankings, but on state budgets, on students and on small towns in both Oregon and Washington.

“The implication to the state is in the tens of millions of dollars,” one legislator laid out, about the likely wake left by both UW and the University of Oregon leaving the Pac-12 conference to play in the Big Ten.

Said Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy: “The decision to pull out of the Pac-12 by (these) two state institutions was made very quickly and with little regard for the fallout to sister institutions, and to the taxpayers.”

Taxpayers? We haven’t heard much about any of this up here in Washington. It’s been mostly all hype and hoopla about football.

There was no study of the economic effects of the moves, either on higher education budgets or on the surrounding towns where these sister institutions live, Murthy said.

Testimony at the Oregon hearing, held in its House Higher Education Committee, estimated that Oregon State alone would lose $42 million just in 2024 due to the collapse of the conference and it being left behind. There has been no hearing held in our state, but one can guess that losses at Washington State University in even smaller Pullman may be similar, if not larger.

These are government-owned teams playing at public schools — they’re not private pro franchises (not yet anyway). So who’s going to cover these losses?

Why are they confronting this in Oregon, but here it’s been crickets?

“These are public institutions, and this is going to have major ramifications on the higher-ed budget,” said Michael Baumgartner, a former Washington state senator from the Spokane area, and one of the few I could find locally who has been speaking out about it. “The issues should have been decided in public, not by university presidents and TV executives in back rooms.”

Both the UW and Oregon presidents say they did what was best for their schools. The decision had to be approved by the UW Board of Regents, but there is no governing board with any authority that looks at how decisions by one university might affect others.

The people charged with doing that are the governor and state lawmakers — from whom we’ve heard exactly nada.

Murthy, the Oregon State president, characterized what UW and Oregon did as choosing “money over mission” and then “letting somebody else pick up the losses — which is really what happened here.”

The counterargument is that other universities had already bolted the Pac-12, so the rush was on. You either joined it or got left crying. The UW also has ballooning debt payments on its stadium.

Still there is another party here: the collective “we” that owns these schools. Murthy contended the irony is the losses to higher education broadly are going to exceed whatever media rights fees the UW and Oregon will collect from their move to the Big Ten.

“The net negative impact on students, families and small businesses will be real,” she predicted.

That’ll hit in the rural areas — in Pullman and in Corvallis, Ore. Both states have already invested billions in those universities, so it’s likely that taxpayers will simply be asked to do a bailout.

No one knows how big it’ll be. They’re saying “tens of millions” down in Oregon, and one lawmaker dubbed it a “crisis.” Nobody up here is even talking about it.

At the Oregon hearing, they also went all Oregon about it and asked about the increased carbon footprint of flying the Ducks teams back and forth to the Midwest and East Coast for conference games. One legislator pointed out that Oregon ranchers get subjected to a climate analysis of their cows. But the flagship university didn’t do one for this?

Uh, no, came the answer. Murthy suggested that’s what you get when decisions are made in a rush, in secret, with no broader analysis or public input.

Up here, it’s all about the football. There’s been scarcely a word about taxpayers picking up any sort of tab.

Baumgartner, the former state senator, chalked up the silence to what he called “the long purple hand” — the UW’s clout as the state’s premier public institution.

“Everybody in politics has got some tie to the UW,” he said. “They have a ton of political influence. If you appear to be crossing them, you hear about it.”

That the UW acted in its self-interest is probably what can be expected from any entity. That the larger picture was ignored is maybe not so much the UW’s failure then, but that of state leadership. We couldn’t hold a single hearing on how we’re going to handle it?

“If the Huskies bolt for the Big Ten à la UCLA, WSU will be left marooned on an island of debt. … I know, too bad for the Cougs. Except we the public own that 132-year-old enterprise too, remember?”

That was me, writing back in July of 2022. And here we are.

One long-term solution might be to push for a single national college football league, with regional divisions, kind of like pro sports (which is what college football is becoming). That the UW felt compelled by a money rush to join a league headquartered in Illinois, and Cal will be in the “Atlantic Coast Conference,” is enough to know that something’s gone wildly off kilter.

For now, Murthy, the Oregon State president, is left pleading with other higher-ed officials and lawmakers in the Northwest to stop being such weak reeds.

“We have agency, we have free will,” she implored.

The story suggests that when it comes to the money behind big-time sports, though, we really don’t.