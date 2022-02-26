At the edge of the Tacoma waterfront, a Chinese pavilion marks a story of loss the city almost forgot.

In 1885, spurred by national and regional anti-Chinese sentiment and the passing of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, a mob burned down what had been a bustling Chinatown after marching the Chinese immigrants who lived there out of the city.

When Lihuang Wung arrived in Tacoma over a century later, he found no sign of what the city had lost. There was hardly a Chinese restaurant downtown and he drove to Seattle if he wanted dim sum.

“There was a Chinatown in Seattle, but there’s no Chinatown in Tacoma,” Wung said. “I didn’t know why. But I didn’t poke any further.”

Wung, like the rest of a small group of professionals that had begun to immigrate to Tacoma, had no reason to think he was living in the shadow of a racist past.

Then the city told them what happened, and asked for their help to make amends.

It became a tragedy Tacoma’s Chinese community had to reckon with it. But Wung and his peers weren’t sure what reconciliation meant for a Chinese community that had never sought it.

All Wung knew was that they had to do something to ensure Tacoma’s Chinese expulsion wasn’t forgotten again.

Today, a Chinese park upholds that wish on the Ruston Way waterfront. It took on a new importance for Tacoma’s Chinese community as anti-Asian hate surged during the pandemic. When the virus fades and more crowds return to the steps of the pavilion, Wung hopes it will help Tacoma’s next generation find their voices too.

From history to rumor

Before the expulsion, Tacoma’s Chinatown rose up near the city docks as Chinese workers arrived in the city in the 1870s to build the terminus of the Northern Pacific Railway. They stayed to build rail yards and wharves and, in between, a fledgling community for themselves along the water.

But Tacoma’s Chinatown became the target of a wave of nativist anger as the city and much of the country struggled through economic decline in the late 1870s and ’80s. In November 1885, Tacoma’s mayor issued an ultimatum for the city’s Chinese to leave. A mob enforced it, pushing around 200 Chinese residents back up the railway they’d built and burning the district down behind them.

A California magazine praised the expulsion’s quick and supposedly bloodless removal of Chinese immigrants as the “Tacoma Method.”

Nearly a century later, Theresa Pan Hosley arrived from Taiwan in 1979. She helped run a small Chinese cultural association and remembers showing up excitedly at Wung’s door to welcome him when he arrived years later.

With just a small circle of Chinese immigrants in Tacoma, people talked a lot. But in all her conversations, Hosley only heard about the expulsion once.

“Somebody just mentioned it briefly… I did not believe that it actually happened,” Hosley said.

George Lim couldn’t believe the stories either, and he grew up in one of the few Chinese families who’d been in Tacoma long enough to hear them. Lim’s parents fled Guangdong province at the end of the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s and opened several Chinese restaurants in Tacoma. As they grew the family business, they told him stories of the Chinese expulsion like it was an urban legend.

“We just thought it was a hard luck story,” Lim said. “Where most parents tell you like, ‘Oh, you think you have it hard?’”

Lim thinks, beyond historical obscurity, there were generational reasons why the expulsion wasn’t talked about more in Tacoma.

“The culture and how we were brought up is, you don’t talk about it,” Lim said. “You don’t ruffle the feathers… [or] it may happen again.”

Growing up, Lim stayed quiet about race issues. That’s how he said he was raised — to keep his head down and not cause trouble, even when adults yelled slurs as he stepped up to bat in Little League, or classmates joked that all Chinese people in the county must be named Lim too.

That’s not uncommon in Chinese immigrant communities, Lim said. Lotus Perry, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Puget Sound, agreed. Perry moved to Tacoma from Taiwan in the ’80s. Like Lim, she never heard her Chinese peers discuss the expulsion or the region’s history.

“People are just not really activist minded,” Perry said. “That’s not part of Asian culture.”

Hosley said the sheer minority of Chinese people in Tacoma made it hard to feel like speaking up was even possible.

“Even if you want to do something or speak out about it, you’re not going to have a lot of voice,” Hosley said. “Who is going to listen to you and who is going to jump in and help you?

Taking action

Just a few months after Wung arrived in Tacoma in 1991, a coworker approached his desk with a sheet of paper with a simple Chinese character: 和, a word that can mean peace.

Wung, an urban planner for the city, was the only Chinese person working in his office. His colleague asked if the character would be appropriate for a city memorial.

He was confused. A memorial for what?

That’s when Wung first learned about the Tacoma expulsion — and that the city was looking to apologize.

The push for the city to address its past didn’t come from a Chinese person, or even a Tacoma native. Dr. David Murdoch, a pastor from Edmonton, Canada, who moved to Tacoma in the ’80s, requested the city honor the victims of the expulsion as part of its plans to develop the waterfront along Ruston Way. He’d learned about the expulsion from a librarian, Lorraine Hildebrand, who’d written one of the few histories of anti-Chinese violence in Washington.

It wasn’t lost on Wung that it had taken people outside of the Chinese community to unearth Tacoma’s expulsion and put it on the city’s agenda. But ultimately, he was grateful.

“I was like, ‘Hey… a white guy is saying this? Why not a Chinese?’” Wung said. “And then I thought, wait, I really appreciate Dr. Murdoch. He, himself, sensed something was wrong.”

Tacoma assembled a citizen’s committee to determine how best to address the expulsion. Wung and Hosley were among the first to join. In 1993, the city council passed a resolution endorsing the committee’s work and publicly condemning the Chinese expulsion for the first time. It sent ripples through Tacoma’s Chinese community.

Lim’s father sent him a newspaper with an article about the project and the city’s proclamation. “See? I wasn’t lying to you. It is true,” Lim recalled his father saying.

Lim saw Hosley’s name in the piece, reached out and joined the effort.

The committee became a nonprofit organization, whose name set forth an ambitious goal: the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation. But outside of the group, it wasn’t clear what reconciliation should look like.

Lim went door-to-door, surveying Chinese and other Asian Tacoma residents about the project. He was met, initially, with apprehension.

“They all didn’t come out of the woodwork to say ‘Thank you very much,’ and ‘This is great,'” Lim said. “It was not understood or not trusted.”

Wung said he felt surprisingly detached as well. At first, the expulsion felt like ancient history to him. He was just happy to see it acknowledged.

“I would have agreed if somebody just said, ‘We just need a plaque or something,’” he said.

But Murdoch wanted to do more. Hosley, who became president of the foundation, agreed. For her, it felt personal.

“My immediate reaction was, how can I protect my children?” she said. “If I don’t do something, if this ever happens again… how could I protect them from the harm?”

Murdoch proposed the city build a park on the waterfront. Lim, a designer, offered to help. He knew he had a delicate task: honoring the Expulsion’s victims while winning over a hesitant community.

“​​I’ve been hearing about this story all my life. It’s a personal story,” Lim said. Poster boards with facts wouldn’t be enough. He wanted something people could experience.

And so, the stretch of land on the Ruston Way waterfront was transformed into carved hills, winding footpaths and a Chinese-style wooden bridge over a lily pond.

The main trail tells the story of the expulsion in sequence. At the entrance is a millstone Chinese workers in the city used to grind wheat. Later, the path is ringed by a narrowing border of basalt rocks, representing horses the mob used to hem the Chinese in as they were marched out of town. Overlooking the trail is the Fuzhou Ting, a Chinese pavilion donated by Fuzhou, Tacoma’s sister city in China.

“It’s more meaningful,” Hosley said. “When you talk about history, it’s kind of like a vision in your head. But with a physical structure in front of you, [we can] educate the community and also share the beauty of Chinese culture.”

As the idea of the park came together, Wung found himself won over by the foundation’s purpose. He became the park’s project manager and helped arrange the donation of the Fuzhou Ting from China.

“I gradually learned and became more appreciative of the need to reconcile,” Wung said. “I need to say, I grew.”

Looking forward

The Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park opened in 2010 and is part of a scenic path overlooking Commencement Bay — not far from where the city’s Chinatown was burned down.

Murdoch passed away in 2018, but Hosley continues to lead the foundation and grow its membership. She’s proud of the park, not only because it restarted conversations about the expulsion, but because it’s now a popular recreational space for the Tacoma community.

The foundation’s mission is evolving, too. When anti-Asian violence surged during the pandemic, Tacoma’s Chinese and other Asian American communities were rocked by news of an attack on an elderly Asian couple in November 2020 that only gained wider attention on social media several months later. For the members of the foundation, it felt like a disheartening repeat of history.

“That was also a very critical point for the foundation for a lot of board members to realize that we need to step up, we need to talk more about it,” said Perry, the foundation’s secretary. “We tried not to get into a lot of these political issues in the past.”

On March 27, about a week after the murder of six Asian spa workers in an Atlanta shooting spree, the foundation organized a rally at the Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park. After an impromptu call on social media, over 300 people crowded around the Fuzhou Ting to hear Hosley and other community leaders speak against the violence.

“It’s one of those days you’ll remember for the rest of your life,” she said.

Hosley hopes to expand the park by building a multicultural pavilion with classrooms and an event space. For now, she looks forward to resuming an annual celebration of the late-summer Chinese Moon Festival in person at the park when the pandemic subsides.

Wung stepped back from managing the park after its completion, but he still volunteers at the foundation’s events. When they’re able to celebrate the Moon Festival in person again, he’ll resume his post in a booth by the Fuzhou Ting, translating and writing out names in Chinese calligraphy for attendees. It’s a simple job, but he likes the view it gives him of the park.

“I do see more and more younger generations of Chinese involved in the activities: dancing, working as park docents, trying to talk to other people and taking them around,” Wung said.

It makes him hopeful the foundation’s work will continue, and that the park has helped Tacoma’s Chinese community find its voice.