Local News How much wood can a woodpecker peck? Originally published January 21, 2020 at 2:17 pm A pileated woodpecker looking for its favorite prey, carpenter ants, rears back to strike a dead tree in Woodland Park on Friday. About the size of a crow, pileated woodpeckers are among the biggest and most striking birds in our forests. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times) By Steve Ringman Seattle Times staff photographer Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com.