We want to hear your thoughts. Whether you work in tech, government, media, finance, the arts or another field, has sexual harassment or sexism affected you or the culture you work in? Are you becoming more cautious with co-workers or other people in your life?

The sexual harassment and assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein have unleashed a torrent of stories. Women recalling their own experiences with harassment through the #MeToo movement. Men adding theirs, while asking questions about their own behavior. Everybody wondering how to move forward.

We want to hear your thoughts. Whether you work in tech, government, media, finance, the arts or another field, has sexual harassment or sexism affected you or the culture you work in? Are you sifting through memories of long-buried incidents? Are you becoming more cautious with co-workers or other people in your life? Are there institutions or industries in the Puget Sound area where these issues are endemic?

The Seattle Times will be exploring these issues over the coming weeks and months, and hope you’ll be part of a conversation centered on this region. Please email us at yourstory@seattletimes.com. Please indicate if it is okay for us to publish your story and reflections. We will keep your stories confidential if you ask. We would still appreciate a name and contact information so that we might follow up.