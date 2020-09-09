Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography How do you introduce an octopus to his new home? Carefully. Originally published September 9, 2020 at 12:18 pmUpdated September 9, 2020 at 12:19 pm Meet Kraken, the newest resident of Seattle Aquarium, and watch how the seven-armed (yes, seven!) invertebrate settled in to his new home, where visitors can observe him, and he can watch them, too. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Photos: Wall around Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct grows taller Photos: Black Lives Matter mural takes shape in West Seattle Alan Berner