How bad is our air?

It’s worse than in Beijing or Shanghai — and, on Friday, spending the day outside in the Puget Sound region was the equivalent of smoking almost nine cigarettes, according to calculations by researchers with Berkeley Earth.

Even before the wildfire smoke that started around Labor Day this year, Seattle air quality had taken a beating in recent years, with the American Lung Association giving King County an “F” in air quality on its 2020 report card, which includes ozone and particle pollution monitoring data collected during 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Over the past few days, our Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hovering between 150 and 180, which is in the “unhealthy” range and lands us among the places with the worst air quality in the world.

We have been through this before. During the wildfire season of 2018, parts of the region had an AQI of 220, which is in the “very unhealthy” range. Even Port Angeles, on the Olympic Peninsula, had an AQI of 205 that year.

A recent study by Annie Doubleday of the University of Washington School of Public Health suggested increased odds of mortality in the first few days after wildfire smoke exposure. Other studies have shown links between wildfire smoke and stroke and cardiac events.

The advice from experts: stay inside and breathe as little of that outside air as possible.

More than a dozen wildfires continued to burn in Washington on both sides of the Cascade Mountains on Wednesday morning.

The blazes have burned more than 807,000 acres in Washington, or more than 1,260 square miles — about 15 times the size of Seattle. And although most of the fires started just this month, the area burned is already almost two-thirds the amount of land burned during the state’s record-breaking fire season of 2015.

The fires have also destroyed more than 400 structures — half of which were people’s homes — and taken down several hundred transmission poles, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday. In Central Washington, he added, about 200 miles of power transmission lines are down.

The light rain Tuesday morning in Western Washington and northern portions of Oregon — along with high humidity, cloud cover and thick smoke west of the Cascades — moderated temperatures and kept fire activity minimal on large fires, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC).

As of Tuesday morning, several of Washington’s larger fires were expected to be fully or significantly contained by the end of the week.

The most active fires in the Pacific Northwest are in southern and central Oregon, according to the NWCC.

The NWCC gave the following status reports for Washington fires Wednesday morning:

Inchelium Complex encompassing the Fry, Inchelium Highway and Kewa Field fires (started Sept. 7), north of Inchelium: 18,940 acres of grass, brush and timber, 60% contained, moderate fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices in effect.

encompassing the Fry, Inchelium Highway and Kewa Field fires (started Sept. 7), north of Inchelium: 18,940 acres of grass, brush and timber, 60% contained, moderate fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices in effect. Big Hollow fire (started Sept. 8), northwest of Carson: 20,805 acres of timber and slash, 25% completed, moderate fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 8), northwest of Carson: 20,805 acres of timber and slash, 25% completed, moderate fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect. Whitney fire (started Sept. 7), northwest of Davenport: 127,430 acres of grass, brush and timber (27 more than Tuesday afternoon), 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road closures in effect.

(started Sept. 7), northwest of Davenport: 127,430 acres of grass, brush and timber (27 more than Tuesday afternoon), 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road closures in effect. Cold Springs fire (started Sept. 6), south of Omak: 188,852 acres of grass and brush, 70% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 6), south of Omak: 188,852 acres of grass and brush, 70% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect. Pearl Hill fire (started Sept. 7 when it split off from the Cold Springs fire), east of Bridgeport: 223,730 acres of grass and brush, 94% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 7 when it split off from the Cold Springs fire), east of Bridgeport: 223,730 acres of grass and brush, 94% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road and area closures in effect. Cold Creek fire (started Sept. 14), west of Naches: 100 acres of timber (40 more than Tuesday afternoon), 0% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road, trail and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 14), west of Naches: 100 acres of timber (40 more than Tuesday afternoon), 0% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road, trail and area closures in effect. Fish fire (started Sept. 8), east of Enumclaw: 132 acres of timber (nine fewer than Tuesday afternoon), 50% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road closures in effect.

(started Sept. 8), east of Enumclaw: 132 acres of timber (nine fewer than Tuesday afternoon), 50% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road closures in effect. Customs Road fire (started Sept. 7), northwest of Curlew: 2,208 acres of timber and brush, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Evacuation notices in effect.

(started Sept. 7), northwest of Curlew: 2,208 acres of timber and brush, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Evacuation notices in effect. Sumner Grade fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Waller: 494 acres of grass, brush and timber, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior.

(started Sept. 7), northeast of Waller: 494 acres of grass, brush and timber, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Apple Acres fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Chelan: 5,500 acres of grass, timber and brush (273 fewer than Tuesday afternoon), 99% contained, minimal fire behavior.

