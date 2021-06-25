By
Weekend temperatures are expected to reach record-breaking highs across the region. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches and warnings throughout the West. Meteorologists say the heat wave could last through early next week, upending life for many in Washington.

With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, we want to hear how you are staying cool. What questions do you have for us about the heat? What would you like to see in our coverage of these historic temperatures?

