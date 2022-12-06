If you ask Siri for a draft of a commercial lease, the artificial intelligence will direct you straight to the Internet.

If you ask Alexa, you might not even get a response.

If you ask ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence chatbot, it will draft a commercial lease for a South Carolina property with a two-year term and eight one-year extensions, just as one Twitter user requested.

ChatGPT, released last week by OpenAI, the same company that created an image generator that draws anything at your command, has gone viral for its precise answers to social media users’ queries.

ChatGPT launched on wednesday. today it crossed 1 million users! — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022

If you ask ChatGPT (which stands for “generative pretrained transformer”), it can give life advice, write jokes, provide recipes and explain scientific concepts at multiple levels of difficulty.

ChatGPT users have said on Twitter that in response to their queries, they have received fairy-tale inspired home décor tips, reimagined lyrics to 90s hit songs, solutions to broken code and even a full essay responding to an AP English exam question.

The format of the artificial intelligence bot “makes it possible for the tool to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” OpenAI said in a blog post last week.

Simply put, ChatGPT is scary good.

So, in true Seattle fashion, I set out to see how much this chatbot really knows by asking questions about Seattle culture.

First, an easy question.

Q: What is a Seattleite?

I wanted to establish the basics. People in the Pacific Northwest often disagree about what makes a true Seattleite — is it someone born in Seattle, or someone who has lived in the city for a certain number of years?

ChatGPT: A Seattleite is a person who lives in the city of Seattle, Washington … A Seattleite is someone who is proud to call the city of Seattle their home.

With a Seattleite defined, I threw another hotly contested topic at ChatGPT:

Q: Is giving newcomers the cold shoulder a typical Seattle trait?

ChatGPT: It is not typical for Seattle residents to give newcomers the cold shoulder. While Seattle has a reputation for being a little reserved and laid-back, the city is also known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere. People in Seattle are generally very open and inclusive, and most are happy to meet and get to know new people. It’s possible that you may experience a little bit of reserve or shyness when you first meet someone in Seattle, but this is more likely a reflection of the person’s individual personality than any kind of cultural trait.

Q: Let’s get more specific: Is the Seattle Freeze real?

ChatGPT: The Seattle Freeze is a term that is often used to describe the perceived difficulty that some people have in making new friends in Seattle. The term was coined to describe the city’s reputation for being a little reserved and distant, and for being a place where it can be difficult to break into existing social circles. While the Seattle Freeze is a widely used term, it’s important to note that it is not a universal experience and that many people have no trouble making friends in Seattle. Like any other city, Seattle has its own unique culture and social dynamics, and it may take some time and effort to get to know people and build meaningful connections. But with a little patience and persistence, you can definitely make friends and find a sense of community in Seattle.

I decided to throw an easier question at ChatGPT before really getting into the crux of Seattle culture.

Q: Where’s a good first date location in Seattle?

ChatGPT: Seattle has many great options for a first date, depending on your interests and preferences. Some popular choices include a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant, a walk through one of the city’s many parks or along the waterfront, a visit to a museum or art gallery, or a fun activity like seeing a movie or going to a coffee shop. Some popular neighborhoods for first dates in Seattle include Capitol Hill, Ballard and Fremont, which are known for their vibrant arts and dining scenes. You could also try checking out a local event or festival to make your first date more unique and memorable.

Now, let’s really get into it:

Q: Do people in Seattle use umbrellas?

ChatGPT: Yes, many people in Seattle use umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain. Seattle has a reputation for being a rainy city, and while it doesn’t rain all the time, there are definitely periods throughout the year when an umbrella can come in handy. Umbrellas are a common sight in Seattle, especially during the fall and winter months when the rain is more frequent. In addition to carrying an umbrella, many Seattle residents also wear rain jackets or other waterproof clothing to keep themselves dry during wet weather.

Q: Do people in Seattle like Starbucks?

ChatGPT: Yes, many people in Seattle enjoy Starbucks coffee. Starbucks was founded in Seattle in 1971, and the city is often considered the birthplace of the global coffee culture. The company’s headquarters are still located in Seattle, and the city is home to many of its earliest and most iconic locations. In addition to its local roots, Starbucks is known for its high-quality coffee and convenient locations, which make it a popular choice among Seattle residents and visitors alike.

Q: Do people dress to impress in Seattle?

ChatGPT: It’s not common for people in Seattle to dress to impress in the same way that they might in other cities. Seattle is known for its casual, laid-back atmosphere, and many people tend to dress in comfortable, practical clothing. While you may see some people dressed in business attire during the week, especially if they work in a corporate environment, it’s not unusual to see people wearing jeans, T-shirts and sneakers on a daily basis. Overall, people in Seattle tend to focus on comfort and functionality over fashion and appearances.

I also wanted to see what ChatGPT would craft up as a tagline for Seattle. About five seconds after asking, I got a list of 10 answers, of which these stood out:

“Seattle: where tech meets nature”

“Seattle: a world-class city with a small-town feel”

“Seattle: the heart of the Pacific Northwest”

“Seattle: where the coffee is strong and the people are even stronger”

I also asked our new chatbot friend to describe Seattleites in a haiku:

Seattleites, proud and true

Coffee in hand, rain or shine

Nature’s beauty embraced

To wrap up our interview, I gave ChatGPT a chance to suggest a headline for this story.

ChatGPT: “ChatGPT boasts extensive knowledge of Seattle and its people”

That works, if you agree we’re a city of comfortably dressed, umbrella-carrying Starbucks drinkers. But for those who insist a true Seattleite never uses an umbrella and those who stay loyal to their neighborhood coffee shop, “extensive” might be a stretch.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the name of the chatbot.