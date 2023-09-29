As the United States barrels toward a government shutdown, the country’s national parks, including Washington’s three, are preparing to lock their gates indefinitely.

Entrances to all 425 national park sites across the country will be blocked, visitors centers shuttered and thousands of park rangers furloughed if Congress can’t pass a short-term spending bill to fund the government by midnight on Saturday, Department of Interior officials said Friday.

If the spending bill, which funds the National Parks Service, is not passed, the federal government would begin a partial shutdown Sunday, Oct. 1, the first day of the federal fiscal year.

National parks collectively could lose nearly 1 million visitors daily during a government shutdown, and gateway communities could lose as much as $70 million, according to the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association.

Gov. Jay Inslee has no plans to provide more funding or staff to keep Washington’s national parks — Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic national parks — open if there’s a shutdown, according to a report by The Associated Press. Inslee’s staff said much of governor’s discretionary spending was needed this year for cleanup and recovery after wildfires in Spokane County.

Washington’s national parks are “learning the details as they unfold,” awaiting news from the Interior and NPS that will “inform decisions at the local level,” said Olympic National Park public affairs specialist Molly Pittman.

On Friday, Pittman was working to determine which of Olympic National Park’s entrances are gated and which ones are not in preparation for the looming shutdown.

Elsewhere in the West, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said it wouldn’t pay to keep national parks open. Officials in Montana didn’t say if the state would spend money to keep Glacier or Yellowstone national parks open, although state agencies are working to prepare, the AP said.

Utah and Arizona plan to dip into their own coffers to keep their parks open, like they did during the last government shutdown in 2018, and Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources has developed a plan to operate and protect resources at four of its parks, according to AP.

Whether tourists can access national parks across the country during the shutdown will depend on factors like size and location, according to Interior officials.

Generally, if a site is closed or locked during non-business hours, it will remain that way. Parks with areas that are physically accessible to the public — meaning it’s impossible to restrict access due to their physical characteristics — will remain open to the public, like the National Mall in Washington, D.C. There are no guarantees that restrooms or trash will be maintained, though, Interior officials said.

“The public will be encouraged not to visit sites during the period of lapse in appropriations out of consideration for protection of natural and cultural resources, as well as visitor safety,” the Interior Department said in a statement.

The last time the government shut down — in late 2018 and early 2019, lasting 35 days — America’s national parks were left largely unsupervised. As park rangers vanished, no one monitored the gates and fees were left uncollected. People streamed into national parks, enjoying the free access, and they were greeted by overflowing trash cans and locked restrooms.

“During the last shutdown when parks operated with only skeleton crews, we watched helplessly as Joshua trees were cut down, park buildings were vandalized, prehistoric petroglyphs were damaged, trash piled up, and human waste overflowed,” parks conservation association President and CEO Theresa Pierno said in a statement.

“We cannot allow history to repeat itself,” Pierno continued.

It is impossible to predict how long a shutdown would last. With Congress divided between a Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-led House, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s hard-right conservatives looking to use the shutdown as leverage for spending cuts, many are bracing for a stoppage that could last weeks.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Seattle Times staff reporter Claire Withycombe contributed to this report.