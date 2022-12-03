If you attend a Seattle Seahawks game at Lumen Field this holiday season, you may run into Alem Birhan Taye as he makes his custodial rounds.

The 71-year-old knows it may seem unusual for someone his age to be working a job full time, let alone such a physically taxing one. But Taye said he’s grateful to have one at all.

Before immigrating to the United States in 2012, Taye made a living in Ethiopia as a farmer, growing mostly grains like maize, barley and lentils. After moving to Seattle, he picked up a few odd jobs, including working part time at an urban garden in Rainier Beach for $100 a week.

But getting a job with a steady income to support his family meant speaking English, Taye said, or at least getting more comfortable with the language. When he first moved to the United States, Taye didn’t even know basic greetings like “Good morning” or “Good evening.”

“I was worrying, what can I do without knowing a single word?” Taye said in Amharic through a translator. “Without language, I cannot do anything.”

That’s where Asian Counseling and Referral Service came in. Taye said the nonprofit agency’s Ready to Work program gave him the language and job skills needed to secure employment.

ACRS is one of 13 social-service agencies serving seniors, families and children in King County that benefits from The Seattle Times’ annual Fund for Those in Need.

ACRS was founded in 1973, aimed at providing mental health services for Asian American and Pacific Islander residents who may have faced difficulties finding care or misdiagnoses because of language or cultural barriers.

Today, Asian Counseling and Referral Service serves residents from a variety of backgrounds with a smorgasbord of programs, including health and wellness care for youth, adults and seniors; legal aid for citizenship; get-out-the-vote campaigns; job training; congregate dining; and more.

The pandemic forced the Rainier Valley-based nonprofit to alter many of its core services. Counseling went virtual; wellness and exercise programs were moved outdoors and online. The agency organized meal deliveries and curbside medication pickups.

But the organization is finally ramping up its in-person services again, officials said, at a time when many are feeling the economic pressures of inflation and the ongoing psychological effects of COVID-19 and social unrest heightened during the pandemic.

In 2020, the nonprofit served about 32,000 people, the majority of whom are low-income residents living in King County. The agency estimates about 62% of clients, many of whom are immigrants or refugees, have limited English proficiency.

While most of the agency’s clients are Asian, officials say some of its programs — such as its Ready to Work program — are particularly popular among African immigrants and refugees. In 2020, about 15% of people involved in employment programs at ACRS were immigrants or refugees from Africa.

That is by design, said the nonprofit agency’s executive director Michael Byun.

Historically, the organization has served first-generation immigrants and refugees from Asian countries, Byun said.

But over the years, the agency has expanded its offerings in an attempt to more wholly serve marginalized and underserved residents across Seattle, Byun said.

Some ACRS clients identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, or have been involved in the criminal justice system, Byun said, requiring more specialized services or sensitivity.

“More and more there’s a deep recognition of how our communities are deeply diverse and represent intersectional communities,” Byun said.

So when the agency started its Ready to Work program in 2015, it was aimed not just at serving Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents, but also residents from other immigrant communities, Byun said.

Immigrants like Taye.

Taye didn’t always plan on moving to the United States. He first came to Seattle in 2012 with his wife to visit his oldest son who was already living here.

The couple didn’t intend on staying long. But when it came time to leave, their son begged them not to, Taye said. So they stayed, helping take care of their son’s children and one another.

But money was always tight. The gardening gigs Taye found didn’t pay much, and dreams of starting his own urban garden were too expensive.

In 2016, while attending a resource fair at the Ethiopian Community of Seattle, Taye met Getu Hunde, then a case manager at ACRS.

Hunde handed Taye a brochure listing services offered by the nonprofit agency — opening the door to a new life for Taye and his family.

Through Ready to Work, Taye’s teacher shared tips on how to secure jobs, while teaching new English phrases and words. Hunde, who would ultimately become Taye’s case manager and later be promoted to Ready to Work program coordinator, helped Taye fill out job applications.

“He’s a really hard worker, and if he starts something, he has to get it done,” Hunde said of Taye. “He’s exemplary, you know, at this age he is still running, he’s really strong.”

Soon, Taye secured a job that paid about $9 an hour at a recycling plant five days a week, before ultimately landing a job on Lumen Field’s custodian staff through Aramark at the end of 2016.

“The confidence I got and the trainings I got, all this has definitely helped me get this job,” Taye said.

All the while, Taye was thinking about a pathway to citizenship. A green card holder since 2012, he hoped to become a citizen, in part to make it easier for more of his children and relatives to immigrate to the United States.

Once again, ACRS stepped up.

Louis Horn, a U.S. Department of Justice-accredited representative at the agency, walked Taye through the complicated paperwork and bureaucracy of the U.S. immigration system, while Hunde served as an translator.

And in 2018, Taye became a citizen.

“Most of the time it’s best if the person can represent themselves to a degree, but obviously we’re here for more marginalized or vulnerable communities as well, and we want to give that assistance when we can,” Horn said.

ACRS has continued to support Taye as he petitions to have his relatives abroad immigrate to the United States. While the pandemic has slowed immigration interviews and processing, two of Taye’s children are “on the verge of getting their visa,” he said.

“So many people have been involved in his journey here,” said Alexandra Olins, the agency’s citizenship and employment services director.

Taye does hope to retire one day. Until then, he’ll continue to work and support his family as long as he’s physically able to — and share his story to encourage others to seek resources at ACRS.

“If it helps one person to change themselves and change their families, I’m so grateful for that,” Taye said.