All lanes in both directions on Highway 164 between 32nd Street Southeast up to Academy Drive Southeast in Auburn will remain closed for eight to 10 hours after a single-car collision knocked down power lines Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being rerouted at Southeast 368th Street as emergency crews work to clear the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers should avoid the area and use other routes if possible, according the Auburn Police Department, which responded to the scene along with Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

