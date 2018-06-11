SOAP LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have some central Washington residents to evacuate their homes because of a wildfire.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman says the blaze started Monday afternoon in the Soap Lake area along Highway 17.
Foreman says wind carried the fire up over a cliff and toward some homes on the east side of Highway 17 North from milepost 81 south to Soap Lake.
He says a level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice was issued for that area shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.
He said it wasn’t yet known what caused the fire or exactly how many homes were threatened.