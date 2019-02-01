Seattle city officials are opening a severe-weather shelter starting Sunday night in anticipation of temperatures in the coming days that will hover around freezing.

The shelter is at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 301 Mercer St. via the lower entrance, and will be open to single adults, age 18 and up. No appointments or referrals are necessary. The Salvation Army will operate the facility, which is accessible from the Metro Bus route No. 3 and the Rapid Ride D Line.

The site will operate overnight only; clients can come inside starting at 7 p.m. each night and stay through 7 a.m. the next day. The shelter will remain operational through Tuesday night, and clients can stay through Wednesday morning. For more information, call 206-684-0231.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services officials have issued a “Code Blue” advisory, increasing shelter capacity at three shelters. As in Seattle, the advisory runs from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, but the extra capacity begins at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

For single men and women in Thurston County, an expanded shelter will be available at the Salvation Army, 1505 4th Ave. E. in Olympia, which is accepting donations of blankets, coffee, creamer, cups of soup and other snacks. Families with children can go to the Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place, 837 7th Ave. SE in Olympia. Young people, ages 18 to 24, can take shelter at Community Youth Services, 520 Pear St. SE in Olympia.

For more information, call 1-844-628-7343, Thurston County’s Coordinated Entry shelter and housing hotline.