The King County Regional Homelessness Authority was supposed to align Seattle, the county and the suburbs on homelessness strategy and eliminate the political jockeying that has long plagued the system.

At least, that’s what elected officials, led by then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, said in 2019 when they signed it into existence.

But three years later — only one with a CEO hired — quarrels between the authority and elected officials have shown that perhaps that promise might never come.

The authority’s requests for budget increases drew opposition from elected officials. A long simmering debate over expanding tiny house villages blew up publicly. And a King County Council member called for the authority to be audited.

Most recently, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who has stood with the authority’s CEO Marc Dones to praise their successes, vented to police officers that he was frustrated with how little control he has over the organization, implying that he could reduce its funding.

In the first year as CEO, Dones has expressed a desire to make decisions based on data and best practices, not politics.

But politics appear inescapable in the homelessness system as designed.

The same elected officials that hired Dones are the ones who control the purse strings for the authority’s budget and are the ones accountable to residents at the ballot box.

The established powers’ reluctance to fully hand over the reins of the homelessness system has led to what officials have described as “squabbles,” “public dust-ups” and “tensions.”

This December, the authority will unveil its five-year plan, which Dones says would “end homelessness” in the region.

That is, if everyone could get on board.

Politics of homelessness

Elected officials face enormous public pressure to turn the tide on the growing homelessness crisis. Seattle voted in Harrell as mayor in 2021 in part based on his pledge to clear the city’s streets and parks of encampments and create places for homeless people to go. While King County Executive Dow Constantine was on the campaign trail last year, the county bought nine hotels for permanent and temporary shelter.

Given the political climate, elected officials say, of course they need to be able to influence the homelessness authority’s decisions.

“That is absolutely our lane,” said Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who leads the city’s budget committee. “I’m the one who gets phone calls from constituents daily. I’m the one who goes to the day care or the grocery store and gets asked about what we’re doing.”

Seattle officials point out that the city directly gives $120 million to the authority — 61% of its operating budget according to the latest numbers from the agency, much of the rest coming from King County.

“We have to be stewards of city dollars,” said fellow Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis.

Seats on the authority’s governing committee are evenly divided between Seattle officials, the county, suburban cities, and people with lived experience being homeless. But some say that politicians still exert too much influence over decision-making that was supposed to lean more on experts who work in the industry and those who are or have been homeless.

“The problem with ending homelessness has been the electeds,” said Bill Kirlin-Hackett, director of the Interfaith Task Force on Homelessness. He said elected officials base decisions on what is politically popular rather than what people on the streets need. He sees the City Council and others’ involvement over the past year as micromanaging.

Dones said that allowing the experts to more independently steer the homelessness system is still a work in progress.

“There are going to be tensions,” Dones said. “Anytime you’re trying to shift the system, you can expect there’s going to be some seesawing.”

‘Public dust-up’

An unusually visible tussle for control came in March when The Seattle Times reported that state Rep. Frank Chopp, a powerful Democrat who represents Seattle, had seemingly taken away the authority’s ability to allocate $2 million in state funds to nonprofits to build and operate tiny home villages, after a competitive bidding process had already begun. Chopp had instead given it directly to the Low-Income Housing Institute, which he helped found.

Some authority board members called it a power play by Chopp, and questioned the ethics of the maneuver, though it was legal.

Chopp, other state leaders and aides said the issue was with the city not spending the money in a timely manner and that Chopp notified the authority of his plans well in advance.

That’s what was said publicly. But Councilmember Lewis, a member of the Regional Homelessness Authority’s governing committee who supported Chopp’s move, said that there was a larger political disagreement below the surface of the “public dust-up.”

“The subtext is we’re having this big argument about tiny homes,” Lewis said. “We’re having this big argument about, is the tiny home the right thing to do?”

The homelessness system’s tiny houses are small rooms with a roof, a bed, some storage and a door, providing more privacy than traditional shelters where hundreds of people can be sleeping in a single, large room. These tiny homes are clustered together near shared bathrooms and other services.

Dones, since becoming CEO about a year ago, has discouraged the expansion of tiny home villages, saying data shows that the larger emphasis should be on building permanent housing.

Posted on the authority’s website is a statement from September 2021 by the Lived Experience Coalition, which helps advise the authority and includes members living in tiny homes, that says tiny homes “are in fact sheds” with “dehumanizing conditions.”

While Dones said Dones’ positions are based on data, others say the positions are based on politics.

“Marc is a politician, I mean, let’s be real about that,” Lewis said. “If the authority denies a resource allocation to one place, that is a political decision.”

Tiny home advocates like Lewis, who launched his “It Takes a Village” initiative last year to rapidly expand the number of tiny houses in Seattle, said tiny homes have evolved in quality to now having insulation, wood floors and shingled roofs. And Lewis’ position has momentum among local elected officials.

While the authority planned to use the state funds to build tiny homes anyway, it initially didn’t award them to the Low-Income Housing Institute, a powerful nonprofit that controls nearly all of the tiny home villages in Seattle. Sharon Lee, the institute’s executive director, called for a review of the authority for bias against the institute.

After an authority staff member called tiny house villages “shantytowns,” prompting public backlash, Dones apologized to Seattle City Council members, writing that tiny house villages “serve an important role in the shelter system.”

When the dust had settled, the authority had funded three organizations for tiny home projects, one of which was the institute.

Lee said that showed Dones’ mind had changed on tiny homes.

Mosqueda said Dones, a newcomer to Seattle and King County, may have learned the “hyperlocal level of support that we have for tiny house villages.”

Claudia Balducci, King County Council chair and a member of the authority’s governing committee, said the authority learned “how and why it’s important to build close alignment among the key stakeholders.”

Others saw this episode as Dones trying to do the job and the established powers rejecting that change.

“What they did was seen and their attitude of ‘this person got put in their place’ is not appreciated,” said Johnathan Hemphill, co-chair of the authority’s governing committee and a member of the Lived Experience Coalition.

Dones said the authority had based its decision on new information that made the numbers work rather than political pressure.

Will tensions improve?

The blame game seems to begin anytime there’s money involved.

That’s been the case with the authority’s past two budget requests, when Seattle officials complained the Regional Homelessness Authority did not reach a consensus with them before requesting an amount so large it caught people off guard.

Dones expressed disappointment when the city mostly denied the request in November, and said that would force the authority to “redo the plan.”

This year, after the authority asked for its budget to be nearly doubled, Mayor Harrell said the authority had not done the hard work of paring down its “wish list” to a more realistic, prioritized ask.

Dones said the authority’s request should not have surprised anyone.

“There’s no new message here,” Dones said. “What I have said since Day One is we already know close to how much this is going to cost.”

In a recent interview with reporters from multiple outlets, Dones said, “The true cost of ending homelessness in this region is probably close to a billion dollars.”

Asked to elaborate on the figure, the authority referred to an oft-cited article published by McKinsey and Co. in 2020 that ending homelessness in King County would cost between $4.5 billion and $11 billion over 10 years.

Disagreements between city officials and department heads over the size of their budgets are fairly normal. What’s less normal is an official calling for an early audit of a new organization less than a year into its having financial control of anything, which King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn did in late August.

Dunn said he believes the authority has not pursued the most cost-effective solutions to get homeless people off the streets, questioning the authority’s funding of service providers that distributed toilet kits at a Green River encampment, which is in his district. He said clearing the streets is the sole measure of its success, and he wants a third party’s opinion.

“I think that there might be misplaced compassion and misplaced priorities that may not be doing the best work with the dollars provided in terms of reducing homelessness,” Dunn said.

He called the audit request a “political nudge.”

The authority said its founding legislation already requires it to be audited.

This pattern makes some skeptical that everyone will be able to come together on more ambitious plans, such as the authority’s upcoming five-year road map.

“There will be people who believe that that proposal is not the right one. And if those people are also the ones being asked to pay for it, you have inevitable conflict built into that,” said Mary Steele, executive director of homelessness nonprofit Compass Housing Alliance.

A big boost in funding may be hard to get. The mayor recently told police officers privately of his frustration having “no control over” the authority, which he said is “working against” his efforts to remove more homeless encampments, a conversation originally reported by conservative talk radio station KTTH. In a news conference after his private remarks were released, Harrell didn’t directly answer a question about whether he’d seek to cut the authority’s budget. Instead, he said, the city’s next budget will recognize “a lot of great work” from the authority.

Dones and the authority did not directly respond to Harrell’s comments.

The authority has said it “does not support displacement,” but it does coordinate outreach efforts with the city’s clearing schedule to try to bring people inside.

The authority clearly has its critics, but even the mayor said it has also made positive strides that make him optimistic.

A plan to reduce people living outside in downtown Seattle, dubbed “Partnership for Zero,” is one of the authority’s biggest successes thus far, raising over $10 million in private donations and receiving praise by leaders focused on the impacts of visible homelessness. That effort has gotten underway with staff hired who are starting to assess the needs of unsheltered people living downtown.

And after initially struggling to use federally funded emergency housing vouchers, the authority, in partnership with local housing authorities, has said it has housed more than 1,000 homeless families in King County, which puts it well past the national average for this program.

Dones has also received local and national attention for new approaches to long-standing problems, such as homelessness surveys.

On a late spring Friday afternoon, Dones, exhausted after a long week of meetings, said the focus on political tensions in the homelessness system distracted from its real mission.

“There are no heroes and villains here,” Dones said. “There are people who live outside and that’s unacceptable. And that’s what we need to be focused on.”