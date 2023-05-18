President Joe Biden’s administration wants to accelerate efforts to get unhoused people in Seattle into homes next year as part of a federal initiative to reduce homelessness by 25% in 2 years, the White House announced Thursday.

Through the initiative, ALL INside, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness will partner with Seattle and five other places: California, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce the initiative with White House officials on Thursday afternoon.

The program will embed a federal official in Seattle to work on locally driven strategies for up to two years. The initiative will navigate federal funding and facilitate a peer learning network across the six communities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also give communities technical assistance to leverage Medicare coverage of housing-related support services and behavioral health care.

The federal agencies aim to address barriers unhoused people may encounter when getting government identification and other documents. ALL INside also has a goal of improving access to support services like housing vouchers.

The Department of Labor will connect the communities with local workforce boards and Jobs Corps sites so unsheltered young people can apply for employment.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development released a package of grants totaling $486 million last month to help 62 communities, including $8 million in grants to Washington.