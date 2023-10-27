Overnight cold weather shelters in King and Snohomish counties are open this weekend to offer places for people living outside to get out of the elements.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning across the region through 9 a.m. Saturday. Overnight temperatures are expected in the low to mid-30s in the Seattle area through the weekend.

Four shelters are open in Snohomish County — in Everett, Monroe and Marysville — and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has asked existing shelters to expand overnight bed capacity and outreach services.

Here’s where to find weekend shelter:

The Salvation Army Severe Weather Shelter in Seattle, 1024 Sixth Ave. S., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter can sleep 30 to 35 people.

Lakefront Community House in Seattle, 600 N. 130th St., 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., for single adults and couples. Dinner and breakfast are provided.

Westside Neighbors Shelter in Seattle, 3618 S.W. Alaska St., 5 p.m. to 11 a.m., with space for 30 adults.

Ray of Hope Sundown Shelter in Auburn, 2806 Auburn Way N., 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

YMCA Arcadia Youth Shelter in Auburn, 932 Auburn Way S., 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Mary’s Place in Burien, 12845 Ambaum Blvd. S.W., is open to families with children.

FUSION Family Center in Federal Way, 1505 S. 328th St., is open to families with children.

UGM KentHOPE in Kent, 9009 Canyon Drive. Call 206-200-8610 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to check bed availability.

Vine Maple Place in Maple Valley, 21730 Dorre Don Way S.E., is open to families with children.

The Sophia Way in Bellevue, 3030 Bellevue Way N.E., is open to women. Call ahead, 425-896-7385.

Porchlight (formerly Congregations for the Homeless) in Bellevue, 13668 S.E. Eastgate Way, is open to men. Call ahead, 425-698-1295.

Friends of Youth in Redmond, 16101 N.E. 87 th St., Suite 110, is open 24 hours to youth and young adults.

St., Suite 110, is open 24 hours to youth and young adults. Marysville Cold Weather Shelter, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7215 51st Ave. N.E., open at 7 p.m.

Monroe Cold Weather Shelter, Monroe United Methodist Church, 342 S. Lewis St., open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Rides to the shelter are available from the Gold Bar Park & Ride at 6:30 p.m. and Sultan Library at 7:45 p.m.

Everett Gospel Mission, 3711 Smith Ave., open at 6 p.m. and has up to eight beds for men. The mission will provide snacks and juice.

Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter, 5126 S. Second Ave., will open at 4 p.m.

If you are in a family with children in King County, call the Family Shelter Intake Line — 206-245-1026 — to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to get there. In Snohomish County, youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who need shelter should call 425-877-5171 to be connected with a bed.

In addition, most public libraries are open as a place to get warm, across King and Snohomish counties during the day. Find complete lists of daytime warming locations at the Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter webpage, or the King County Regional Homelessness Authority Severe Weather site.

Follow the Regional Homelessness Authority’s blog for updates.