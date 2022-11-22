The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Turkey and all the trimmings will be served warm and for free at several churches and nonprofits across the Seattle area during Thanksgiving week.

And for the first time since the arrival of COVID-19, many organizations are returning to indoor spaces to offer sit-down meals, offering people a chance to gather together like they used to this time of year.

Here’s a handful, though not a complete list, of free meals being offered to the general public and homeless residents across King County:

Alajawan’s Table Thanksgiving Dinner

The Alajawan Brown Foundation is offering a free meal Thursday in South Seattle. They’ll be distributing Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. at Albert Talley High School at 7800 S. 132nd St.

Come early for a meet-and-greet and games for the whole family starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Ayanna Brown at 425-208-6236 or ayannabrown@alajawanshands.com.

Bread of Life Mission

Bread of Life Mission will offer both a “big breakfast” and a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Breakfast is from 7 to 9 a.m., and dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday from its Pioneer Square location at 97 S. Main St.

Indoor seating will be provided, and organizers say they expect to serve between 300 to 400 meals. Some of the highlights will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and more.

For more information, contact Bread of Life’s main office at 206-682-3579.

Church on The Ave

Church on The Ave supports Friday Feast every week, so their Thanksgiving meal will be served this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be served out of the chapel’s garage at 4130 University Way N.E.

They’ll have a full Thanksgiving meal plus live music. They’ll also offer other basic-need items people can take with them. All are welcome.

Community Lunch on Capitol Hill

The Community Lunch on Capitol Hill program will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, trimmings and homemade pumpkin pie from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, at its regular meal time. A vegan option will be available.

After spending more than 900 days of serving meals outside since the onset of COVID, Community Lunch recently reopened its doors to offer a dine-in option, in addition to takeout from its headquarters at All Pilgrims Church, 509 10th Ave. E.

Organizers expect to serve 300 to 400 meals Thursday. Jeff Wolcott, executive director of Community Lunch, said they’ve seen the need for free meals nearly double compared with this time last year.

“Inflation has taken a bite from anyone who has fixed income,” Wolcott said. At the same time, the nonprofit has seen individual donations, which is its largest source of funding, go down.

“It’s been a really tough year,” Wolcott said.

OSL

OSL, formerly known as OPERATION: Sack Lunch, is teaming up with Uplift Northwest to serve 300 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday to homeless people in Belltown.

The meal will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted vegetables, salad, pumpkin pie and hot spiced cider from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

It will be located at Uplift Northwest’s office in Belltown, 2515 Western Ave. Uplift Northwest is a nonprofit that helps connect people with jobs and offers job-training programs.

In addition, all guests will receive a basic-needs kit that includes socks, toiletries and hand warmers.

Queen Anne Food Bank

Queen Anne Food Bank will serve a “beefed” up meal on Thanksgiving from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The meal will include a hot cheddar beef sandwich, pie, chips and more. You can access their free meal at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Queen Anne at 232 Warren Ave. N.

Ronald Commons Cafe

The Ronald Commons Cafe at Ronald United Methodist Church in Shoreline will offer a free Thanksgiving meal starting at 4 p.m. Thursday

Meals will include turkey or vegetarian seitan, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, veggies and the choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Volunteers will hand out meals until all of the food is gone. The Ronald United Methodist Church is at 17839 Aurora Ave. N.

The Salvation Army

Thanksgiving meals will be served at a number of Salvation Army sites in the region this week, including:

The Eastside Salvation Army, 911 164th Ave. N.E. in Bellevue, will serve dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Salvation Army’s Seattle Temple, 9501 Greenwood Ave. N., will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

In Renton, a Thanksgiving community meal will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 720 S. Tobin St.

Teen Feed

Young people ages 13 to 25 can get a warm Thanksgiving dinner from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the basement of University Congregational United Church of Christ in the University District. The church is at 4515 16th Ave. N.E.

DSquared Hospitality Company

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, the catering branch of DSquared Hospitality, will offer a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 9131 California Ave. S.W. in West Seattle.

This is the first year since the emergence of COVID that the annual meal will be served indoors in a sit-down style. The meal will include turkey and all the fixings, and donated baked goods. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be provided.

They’ll also be passing out warm clothes during the event. For questions, call 206-932-1059.

For more information about these options and other places offering Thanksgiving meals around the region, visit Washington 211 and search “Thanksgiving meals.”