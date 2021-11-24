Warm Thanksgiving meals are being offered throughout the greater Seattle area throughout this week.

Most organizations, churches and food banks will have traditional Thanksgiving meals with turkey, the trimmings and pie. Some are offering vegan and vegetarian options as well.

Here’s a handful, though not a complete list, of free meals being offered to the general public.

Alajawan’s Table Thanksgiving Dinner

The Alajawan Brown Foundation is providing a free meal to go in South Seattle. Distribution will be at Talley High School at 7800 S. 132nd St. Meals can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and will be delivered directly to vehicles.

Masks are required to receive a meal.

Bread of Life Mission

Bread of Life Mission will offer meals from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday from its Pioneer Square location at 97 S. Main St.

Limited indoor seating is offered for those looking to dine in, as well as to-go boxes. Meals will include turkey, ham, green beans, stuffing, candied yams and more. About 250 meals are planned.

Church on The Ave

Church on The Ave supports Friday Feast every week, so their Thanksgiving meal will be served this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be served out of the chapel’s garage at 4130 University Way N.E.

A hot meal, pie and fresh produce to go will be offered, as well as gifts of socks, coats, hats, blankets and more.

Community Lunch on Capitol Hill

The Community Lunch on Capitol Hill program will serve a full Thanksgiving meal Thursday with turkey, trimmings and homemade pumpkin pie from noon to 1 p.m. A vegan option will be available.

The clothing bank will be open at the same time and the public is invited to sit in the courtyard outside of All Pilgrims Church at 509 10th Ave. E. where the food will be distributed.

People will be able to take as many meals as they need, said Jeff Wolcott, program executive director.

OSL

OSL, formerly known as OPERATION: Sack Lunch, will be serving Thanksgiving meals in two locations Thursday.

A full meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, artichoke and cranberry stuffing, tossed salad and pumpkin pie will be served in Belltown from Uplift Northwest at 2515 Western Ave. from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Hot apple cider will be served as well.

Meals can also be picked up at City Hall Park, located at 450 Third Ave., from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Thursday. OSL asks people to wear a face mask.

Queen Anne Food Bank

Queen Anne Food Bank will serve Thanksgiving meals to go from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The meal will include turkey, pie, coffee and more. Organizers say that no one will be turned away, just show up to the food bank at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Queen Anne at 232 Warren Ave. N.

Ronald Commons Cafe

The Ronald Commons Cafe at Ronald United Methodist Church in Shoreline will offer free meals to go Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.

The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and pie. Volunteers will hand out meals until all of the food is gone. The Ronald United Methodist Church is at 17839 Aurora Ave. N. Masks are required.

The Salvation Army

Thanksgiving meals will be served at a number of Salvation Army sites in the region this week.

The Eastside Salvation Army, 911 164th Ave. N.E. in Bellevue, will serve dinner Friday starting at 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Bremerton, 832 Sixth Street in Bremerton, will serve a meal Thursday starting at noon.

The Salvation Army Seattle Temple, 9501 Greenwood Ave. N., will begin serving meals Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

The Salvation Army of Marysville, 1108 State Ave. in Marysville, will offer a meal Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Teen Feed

Young people ages 13 to 25 can get a warm Thanksgiving dinner at the University Congregational Church in the University District Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. The church is at 4515 16th Ave. N.E.

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering and Events

The Seattle catering company, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, will offer free to-go meals in West Seattle on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will be able to walk up to the distribution site or drive by for curbside pick up at The Hall at Fauntleroy at 9131 California Ave. S.W.

The meal will include turkey and all the fixings, cookies and more. Vegetarian meals will be available. You can call in advance to RSVP at 206-932-3059.

For more information about these options and other places offering Thanksgiving meals around the region, visit Washington 211 and search “Thanksgiving meals.”