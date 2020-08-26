If 2008 is any guide, Washingtonians are headed for a wall of philanthropic weariness, if it hasn’t happened already.

During the Great Recession, nonprofits and philanthropies saw a surge in giving during a time of heightened need. But the spike in support didn’t last.

This time around, Washington philanthropies saw a wave of donations when the novel coronavirus tanked the economy and threatened public health. But now, more than six months into the global pandemic, are Washington residents reaching giving fatigue?

Furthermore, are you looking to give, but not sure where your money can be of most help right now?

Join Project Homeless for a live, online panel discussion on the state of giving at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. We’ll offer advice for supporting your community not only now, but sustainably into the future. We’ll provide an update on how organizations and philanthropies are faring under the current circumstances and examine if this current moment in time — a global pandemic combined with a national racial justice reckoning — could force us to rethink the very nature of giving.

We’ll be joined by three area experts:

Kiran Ahuja is the CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, which leads a network of Northwest philanthropies working to strengthen and create more equitable communities.

Jason Clark is the president and CEO of Second Harvest, a nonprofit working to address hunger in Eastern Washington by supplying food to food banks, meal programs and mobile markets.

Palmira Figueroa is a campaign manager at the Social Justice Fund NW, a grant-making organization dedicated to addressing the root causes of social, economic and environmental inequities throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming.

This is the third and final conversation in a free series The Seattle Times’s Project Homeless team is hosting this summer. The panel will be moderated by Scott Greenstone, a reporter on the Project Homeless team.

Click here to register. The discussion will last one hour and will include a question-and-answer session.