The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

After five years of Project Homeless, we asked readers to share their pressing, unanswered questions about homelessness. More than 500 inquiries poured in. And after reading through every single one, we sorted folks’ curiosities into five main topics and from there identified the questions that kept repeating.

We’re tackling some of the mostly commonly asked questions using a data-driven approach to help make this complicated topic a little less complex. And we’re going to start with a very common question that came up 75 times in readers’ submitted questions.

Here’s how one person worded it: “Why do people come to Seattle to live on the street when the weather is so bad here?”

It’s a question, sometimes framed as a statement, that remains common in discussions around homelessness, particularly when policymakers, business leaders and taxpayers want to pinpoint who exactly should have to shoulder the weight of services and ultimately pay the bills. It’s so pervasive that it even has a nickname: Freeattle.

Although there are historical examples of a homeless migration narrative — think of families moving in mass during the Dust Bowl or of men “riding the rails” during the Great Depression — today, there’s a lot of data that shows that the vast majority, typically about 60% to 70%, of King County’s homeless population say their last stable home was here, in King County.

Advertising

The county’s Homeless Management Information System, which is used to collect data on every person who stays a night in shelter, meets with a case worker and more, recorded that nearly 80% of people seeking homelessness services in 2 022, like shelter or housing, said the last location they had a stable place to live was in Washington state and 12.3% reported that their last stable home was out of state. About 10% of the people asked this question — more than 24,000 people total — chose to opt out of answering it because it isn’t required.

Out of the majority of people who said their last stable home was in Washington, 68.5% say it was located in King County, with 10.8% living in a different part of the Evergreen State.

Another way that King County tracks homelessness is through its annual Point-in-Time Count, which is a homelessness census required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Although it isn’t required to include questions about a person’s origins or where they were last stably housed, they do appear in many Point-in-Time Counts across the country.

To show how the question “Where were you living at the time you most recently lost your housing?” was answered over time, we’ve gathered Point-in-Time data for King County from 2017 to 2019, the last three consecutive years the question was asked.

Over that time period, every year, the majority answered: “King County.”

Advertising

It’s important to note when studying homelessness data that nothing is perfect. For example, the Point-in-Time Count only shows a 24-hour snapshot of roughly how many people are homeless in a given place at a given time. Shelters provide data for the count, but surveying people living in tents and under bridges require volunteers to cover a large area.

Although considered an undercount by most, the Point-in-Time data reported by other cities and counties who face their own homelessness crises show similarities.

In 2019, the vast majority of homeless people living across four cities and counties — San Francisco; Los Angeles and Los Angeles County; Olympia and Thurston County; and Seattle and King County — said that the last place they had a stable home was in the same place where they were currently homeless.

Most of the migration that occurs for people who are homeless happens on a regional scale, explained Dennis Culhane. He’s a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and his research primarily focuses on homelessness and assisted-housing policy.

“People from smaller towns go to bigger towns, people from bigger towns move to cities,” Culhane said.

He said that most migration is caused by job-seeking purposes, not because people are moving to a place to be homeless there.

Advertising

“It doesn’t make any sense,” he said of the idea people move to be homeless. “Because you know, especially in the West Coast, where most people are unsheltered, it’s not like there’s some great services they’re going to be getting.”

Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle-King County Coalition on Homelessness, agrees.

“The notion that people are flocking to — fill in the blank: Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego — because it’s a great place to struggle to make ends meet is untrue,” she said.

One major setback of most homelessness data is that it’s limited to a particular location. Say if someone enters a shelter in Seattle but later moves to Olympia, it’s hard to continue to follow a person from the time they became homeless until the time they exited homelessness.

However, veterans experiencing homelessness offer a more complete picture because the federal Department of Veterans Affairs’ homelessness data can track a person across the entire country as they continue to use veteran services.

To help compare regional data to national migration trends, Stephen Metraux, now with the University of Delaware, studied the migration of more than 100,000 veterans who became homeless in 2011 or 2012.

Sponsored

By following people who entered the VA’s homelessness services system, Metraux was able to find that the large majority of veterans stayed within the veteran service area where they became homeless.

Of the 113,400 homeless veterans tracked, 15.3% traveled outside of the veteran service areas where they originally became homeless.

It’s important to note that not all of the veteran service areas, officially known as the Veterans Integrated Services Network, are defined by state. Some are sections of states, while others include a handful of states.

For example, Washington’s veterans service network includes Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. In this service area, nearly 13% of veterans left the region while experiencing homelessness, and an almost equal number moved to the region. The rest stayed.

When studying migration patterns of homeless residents, it’s also helpful to contextualize migration patterns for the broader population.

Washington’s population has grown in recent years, and it’s largely driven by people migrating to Seattle and King County from other cities and states, according to the state’s Office of Financial Management.

Advertising

King County added an average of 33,800 people per year between 2010 and 2020, according to the Office of Financial Management.

“I think we have to acknowledge that a lot of the people who live here, housed and unhoused, are still relatively new to Seattle, right?” said Gregg Colburn, assistant professor at the University of Washington. He co-published the book “Homelessness is a Housing Problem” in 2022.

Because defining where a person is from or what they consider home is so subjective, Colburn said that the time frame homelessness researchers use is important.

From 2017 to 2019, 20% of homeless people surveyed during the annual Point-in-Time Count in Seattle and King County said they had lived here for less than a year, while the remaining said they’ve been here for more than a year.

“If they were here three years ago, they’re now in Seattle, right?” Colburn said. “If they become homeless in Seattle, they’re people from Seattle who became homeless, right?”