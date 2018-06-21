We're taking questions. If yours gets picked by our readers, reporters from The Seattle Times' Project Homeless initiative will go out and report the answer.

Homelessness is a problem that’s getting harder and harder to ignore around the Puget Sound, whether it’s people living in cars, in camps, or on the street. For the first time, King County’s yearly count found more homeless people were living without shelter than with shelter.

It’s also a problem that’s hard to understand, and ever since we started Project Homeless to explore and explain homelessness and how to fix it, we’ve gotten lots of questions from all over the state about how and why people are homeless.

We’ve been able to answer some of those questions, but it’s hard to know our readers’ most common questions without some way to measure who’s asking what.

That’s why we’re launching “Ask Project Homeless,” a forum for our readers to come up with the most important questions Seattle and Washington are asking about homelessness.

Here’s how it works

In three steps:

What do you want to understand about homelessness in Washington? Enter your question in the box at the bottom of the page, or go here.

After we gather enough questions, we’ll pick a few that we got over and over and that we can answer, and have readers vote on those. We’ll let you know if yours is picked.

Here’s where we come in. We’ll take your question and do what it takes to answer it.

Once we’ve figured it out, we’ll share the answer with you and the rest of our audience in a story or other form.

