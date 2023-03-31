The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

In Washington, housing is one of the clearest predictors of whether a student might face suspension or expulsion from school.

School discipline is one of several obstacles homeless students face in the state and the country, a fact exposed during a series of stories by Project Homeless, in partnership with The Center for Public Integrity.

The collaboration examined how a federal law intended to ensure equal access to education for students, regardless of income, is falling short. A federal fund to address the problem is short-changing Washington, which has one of the highest populations of homeless students.

Project Homeless is hosting a discussion about some of the challenges homeless students face, as well as solutions.

Officials from North Thurston High School in Lacey will talk about how they have closed the graduation gap between housed and unhoused students.

Join us at 3 p.m. April 12 as reporters from The Center for Public Integrity will also answer questions about their reporting that shows thousands of students across the country are missing out on guaranteed, essential rights because of poor identification by school districts of who is homeless.

Read the series:

Thousands of U.S. schools, including in WA, fail to count homeless students

WA has high number of homeless students, gets lowest federal funding

One WA school district helped homeless students graduate. Can others?

Housing one of biggest predictors of getting kicked out of WA schools

If you have a question about how homelessness affects Washington students, fill out the form below or email homeless@seattletimes.com.