Emergency shelters are designed for getting people off the streets and into shelter, before they move on to more permanent housing. But a Seattle Times analysis found that’s often not the case: About 9 percent of people in emergency shelters around King County used nearly half the available bed nights.
This 9 percent are called “long-term stayers.” Their stays create a bottleneck in shelters, leaving fewer beds for people living on the streets. Many in the human-services field agree that one step to easing the homeless crisis in Seattle would be getting long-term stayers into stable housing. That would free up shelter space to bring more people off the streets.
This is the first story from the Seattle Times new community-funded initiative, Project Homeless. Project Homeless reporter Vernal Coleman will be answering questions about long-term stayers on Facebook Live on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.
