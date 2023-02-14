Tuesday, Seattle voters have only one choice to make on their ballots — whether to create a new public development authority that would build “social housing” in one of the country’s most expensive housing markets.

Seattle voters have until 8 p.m. today to vote. All mailed ballots must be postmarked with today’s date to be counted.

Go to the King County Elections website to find a ballot drop box near you.

Initiative 135 asks voters to approve the Seattle Social Housing Developer, an agency that would develop, own, acquire and maintain so-called “social housing” in Seattle.

The permanently affordable, mixed-income housing developer idea draws from places like Austria and Singapore and works to remove housing from the private sector by placing it under a public authority’s control. Another key ingredient to this model is that it will have a tenant-majority governing body to help make decisions with renters in mind.

The initiative is led by a coalition called House Our Neighbors. The group formed in 2021 to oppose Compassion Seattle, a measure that aimed to add more shelter beds while keeping parks and sidewalks clear of homeless encampments.

Compassion Seattle was tossed off the ballot for legal reasons, but House Our Neighbors continued its work and first introduced this social housing initiative almost a year ago, collecting enough signatures to qualify for the Feb. 14 special election.

“It’s really beautiful just to see, like, the movement behind this goal and this vision,” said Tiffani McCoy, co-chair of the House Our Neighbors coalition and advocacy director for Real Change.

The campaign said last week it had raised about $240,000. And while it’s faced criticism from individuals and in editorials, no organized opposition has formed to combat it.

The initiative received notable early opposition from the Housing Development Consortium — a lobbying group whose members include King County’s major nonprofit housing developers, local housing authorities and financial institutions — but they have since shifted to a “neutral” position.

And remaining critics question where the authority will find funding and whether it will create added competition in Seattle’s affordable housing landscape for limited public dollars.

Leaders behind the initiative say that they intentionally left out a funding mechanism from the initiative’s language to prevent it from being tossed out by the courts, but if approved, the developer will immediately be able to apply for grants and philanthropic dollars.

The developer will also be able to issue bonds in exchange for low-interest loans.

The city of Seattle would be required to provide startup funds, estimated at about $750,000, for the first 18 months to pay for office space and two staff members.