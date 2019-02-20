For the past eight months, Project Homeless has been trying to answer questions from readers about homelessness.
We’ve tackled everything from “Why don’t police enforce laws against camping in Seattle’s parks and streets?” to “How many homeless people in Seattle are from here?” to “What can Seattle learn from cities where homelessness has dropped?” — all questions from readers. You can read the rest here.
Now, we’ve got more questions Seattle Times readers sent in for you to vote on. This round is focused on why homelessness exists and what data exists that points to why homelessness is so bad right now. You can vote on which question you want us to answer in the module below, or, if you’re on our mobile app, vote at this link.
This voting round will run until March 11, 2019.
