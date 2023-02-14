Johnny Zukov and Dayna Bolin woke up to freezing temperatures on Valentine’s Day in Tent City 3 in the parking lot of the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium, one of only a handful of places in King County where homeless couples can stay together.

Their agenda on a day often celebrated by gestures of affection for a person’s loved ones: relax by the lake and enjoy each other’s company.

“You can’t go out and have a nice meal, or take your girl out and buy her a nice piece of jewelry,” said Zukov, 44. “That’s the hardest thing for a couple on the street, especially during holidays. If you don’t have any money or nothing, you can’t participate like a normal person.”

Another challenge homeless couples face is finding a place to live together. In King County, only five shelters, three sanctioned encampments, and tiny homes which are usually full, accept couples, according to the Regional Homelessness Authority’s Regional Services Database.

But Zukov says those added challenges are outweighed by having Bolin, 40, next to him, feeling the same cold he’s feeling and helping to keep him warm.

Here are the stories of two homeless couples and how they show affection and support each other even when they don’t have the financial means to do so in the ways they would if they were housed.

Advertising

‘I don’t care if it’s candy rings from a candy machine’

Sophia Jealousofhim, 43, remembers the day she met her now-fiancé Marquise Clark. It was far from love at first sight.

She arrived in Seattle in October 2013, stepping off the bus from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, escaping the grief and trauma of the death of her first husband and one of her children. She had seen the listing for a general manager position at a Wendy’s in the city.

Clark, 47, had come to Seattle a few months prior also in search of a job. They ended up sleeping one mat apart inside the congregate shelter that was in City Hall at the time.

They both remember the look she first gave him.

“She looked at me like she just stepped in something,” Clark said.

But over the next few months as they got their bearings in a new city, they would spend time together, walking to places they could get a bite to eat. Clark began picking up Jealousofhim’s two daughters from school.

“I’d always get a call, ‘There is a Black man here to pick up your kids.’ I was like, ‘Good,’” Jealousofhim said.

Advertising

Her daughters’ affection for Clark was part of what drew her to him.

Within a year of moving to Seattle, Clark and Jealousofhim started working in fast food restaurants and moved into an apartment in Skyway and later to Kenmore. For eight years, they were housed. Then the pandemic hit.

Their hours at the McDonald’s where they worked got cut from full time to 15 hours a week. They started selling their belongings to pay rent. When the eviction moratorium ended, Jealousofhim said they were kicked out of their apartment last May with over $30,000 in rent still owed. They have since got that amount down to $7,000.

Looking around, Tent City 3 near the University of Washington was one of the only places that would allow them to stay together. They might have been able to find places to stay inside if they chose to live apart.

But then Jealousofhim wouldn’t have someone to take her glasses off for her when she falls asleep. Clark wouldn’t have someone to catch him, literally, when he falls from his epileptic seizures.

The pair are getting married in August. They’ve been eyeing the courthouse for openings.

Advertising

“Never wanted to get married, but now, he’s changed that,” Jealousofhim said Tuesday. “I don’t care if it’s candy rings from a candy machine.”

‘You just have to keep holding on to each other’

Zukov and Bolin’s relationship has moved quickly and dramatically.

“She’s thrown me for a loop a couple of times,” Zukov said.

Two years ago, Bolin started visiting the convenience store in Eugene, Oregon, where Zukov worked. They would occasionally talk and hang out at the park. Then, one night last October, a man who Zukov said was drunk, threatened him with a knife.

“As soon as he came at me, she jumped in front of him and pulled her own blade and was like ‘You’re not gonna touch my old man,’” Zukov said.

He said the man who threatened him walked away, giving him time to process what had happened.

“I asked her, I said, ‘Did you say that I was your old man?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah,’” Zukov said.

Sponsored

A month later, Bolin proposed to him in the library by writing “Will you marry me?” in a notebook.

“I grabbed his hand and stuck the ring on and he was like ‘What?’” Bolin said.

“I thought she was joking,” Zukov said. “Like for real? This girl wants to marry me and we just started seeing each other.”

But he was eager to keep the whirlwind of their relationship going. They make each other laugh easily. They’re quick to point out what the other has done for them: The coffee and lunch that Bolin brings Zukov, the rings they scrounged up money to buy for each other. They’re saving up more for the wedding.

“It gets rough sometimes, but you just have to keep holding on to each other,” Zukov said.