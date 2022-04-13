The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

To learn more about Seattle’s current homelessness crisis and how we got here, local author and nurse practitioner Josephine Ensign looked to the past.

You can hear all about her findings in a live discussion hosted by The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless this week as we sit down with the author and explore her third book, “Skid Road: On the Frontier of Health and Homelessness in an American City.” The narrative history explores Seattle’s history of homelessness and health care over the last 160 years to the present day.

The one-hour, virtual discussion will be held via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. The event is free to attend and will last one hour. Register now.

You can learn more about Ensign’s findings in “Skid Road” and what inspired her work in a recent story by Project Homeless.

We’ll explore how Seattle’s leaders have answered essential questions throughout our history — like Whose responsibility is it to take care of our poorest? And how do we pay for it? — and we’ll cover the impact our past has on current views and methods for addressing health care and homelessness.

You can submit your question for Ensign in the form below or by emailing Project Homeless’ Engagement Editor Anna Patrick at apatrick@seattletimes.com.