The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

To keep paying its employees, YouthCare, a Seattle-based youth homelessness services provider, maxed out its credit cards, borrowing $800,000 over the past few months to cover payments it had not received from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. The interest on that debt will amount to nearly two months of a staff member’s salary.

YouthCare CEO Degale Cooper added that the delayed payments wiped out the organization’s savings and forced it to consider reducing staff, hours and services to young people.

That’s because for the second year in a row, contracts between the authority and the organizations hired to provide services directly to homeless people are months late to finalize. As of April 25, the authority reported that almost half of its contracts remained unsigned, meaning those providers haven’t received payment for services they’ve provided since Jan. 1.

Although not unheard of, contract delays of this scale were not as frequent when the city of Seattle and King County managed them, service providers said.

They say it’s one reason they are losing confidence in the authority to perform its basic functions. Some have already dropped out of existing contracts with the authority, citing challenges working with the agency.

Advertising

Last year, the authority said the delays were a result of the growing pains of a new agency: It was busy consolidating hundreds of contracts from Seattle and King County while trying to hire enough staff to cover all its core functions. Now, much of that work is done.

The authority said some of the delays this year are due to service providers. And as an organization that’s been around for less than two years, they say they are still making administrative improvements.

While elected officials who fund the authority maintain confidence in its ability to improve relationships with homelessness service providers, the authority is planning a wholesale shake-up of who is awarded contracts and for what this summer, and service providers are pushing the agency to hold off its plans until it shows it can manage the existing ones.

Patience is wearing thin

SHARE and WHEEL, two allied homelessness service organizations, said their delayed contracts with the Regional Homelessness Authority caused them to, in turn, delay paying their own contracted case manager, nonprofit Catholic Community Services.

SHARE board President Anitra Freeman said she thought one of the main purposes of the Regional Homelessness Authority was to streamline administrative operations.

“So far it is making things worse because it is so disorganized,” Freeman said.

Advertising

Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which represents more than 60 social service organizations, said frustration among providers was widespread.

“There’s a lack of confidence in the (Regional Homelessness Authority’s) ability to put the basics first,” Eisinger said, adding that doesn’t undermine the need for a Regional Homelessness Authority.

The Regional Homelessness Authority declined an interview, but CEO Marc Dones said in an April 19 meeting that the agency’s capacity to perform financial functions like executing contracts is structurally limited.

Because the authority sits outside both the city of Seattle and King County, it has its own small finance team, which juggles external contracts and invoicing along with paying its own staff, whereas city or county departments have access to a separate department to do those things.

The authority is requesting funding for three additional finance staff in its 2024 budget requests to Seattle and King County.

Communications Director Anne Martens also wrote in an email that some of the delays were due to service providers requesting changes in their contracts. Martens also cited technical challenges with a buggy online contract management system.

Advertising

The authority has also held office hours to help service providers and streamlined the payment process so providers can receive checks within five days on average of finalizing contracts.

“The Regional Homelessness Authority recognizes that consistent, predictable contracting and invoicing practices are critical to our provider community,” Martens wrote.

King County and Seattle officials who sit on the authority’s board remained less concerned than providers.

“While it is not uncommon for there to be delays in contract execution, these delays have a real impact on our providers who are delivering services every day and it is a serious issue that needs to be remedied,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office wrote in a statement.

Nonprofits back out of contracts

The frustrations about not getting paid on time lie on top of already simmering issues.

Compass Housing Alliance Executive Director Mary Steele said her organization decided not to renew its severe weather shelter service contract this year, saying the authority often informed Compass just hours before it was required to open. In addition, she said her staff had difficulty getting timely responses from King County Regional Homelessness Authority on routine business matters without escalating questions up the ladder.

Sponsored

“And this makes me question how much (King County Regional Homelessness Authority) really values its provider partners,” Steele said.

Chief Seattle Club, which focuses mostly on homelessness among the Native American community, dropped its contract to do outreach to people living on the street and in vehicles after it said the authority started to ask for location data of its clients. Executive Director Derrick Belgarde said that was not a requirement of Chief Seattle Club’s original contract and posed a safety risk for its Native clients, who have historically been racially targeted in harmful ways. Belgarde said the authority did not listen when the nonprofit pushed back.

“They have this tendency to look at themselves like they’re the expert know-it-alls. And it’s paternalistic, like, ‘We know what’s best for everybody in every community and you’re going to do what we want you to do to solve this,’” Belgarde said.

Not everyone feels this way. Some service providers, including Downtown Emergency Service Center and Peace Dignity Action, said the authority listens to their feedback.

“I’ve been able to get into a groove with some direct communications with members of the leadership team that has felt important to me,” said Daniel Malone, executive director of Downtown Emergency Service Center. “I would hope that those kinds of lines would be open to others as well.”

Malone said he told the authority he disagreed with its decision to hire its own outreach staff for its marquee project, Partnership for Zero, an initiative to end unsheltered homelessness downtown and in Chinatown International District.

Advertising

That’s been a point of contention for other service providers as well, who say the authority should have relied on existing nonprofit outreach organizations and focused on its core administrative functions. About 60% of the authority’s staff are direct service providers.

Steele, executive director of Compass Housing Alliance, said service providers are also frustrated after losing a number of key personnel to the Regional Homelessness Authority because the agency, which is a governmental organization and whose staff is in the process of unionizing, paid significantly more than most nonprofits could under their contracts with it.

The authority declined to comment on these frustrations from service provider leaders.

Hold the shake-up?

The Regional Homelessness Authority is planning to shake up the county’s homelessness system this year by requiring service providers to submit new bids for government contracts to perform outreach, run shelters and other homelessness services.

This is an opportunity for the authority to award new contracts, introduce new requirements and fund potentially different service providers.

In the past two years, the same contracts from when Seattle and King County managed homeless services have largely rolled over to the same nonprofits with the same terms.

Advertising

Service providers are already anxious about this rebidding process, and now some say the Regional Homelessness Authority should suspend its plans.

“It doesn’t matter who’s at fault. They just don’t have the administrative systems in place yet,” said Belgarde of the Chief Seattle Club. “So why add something that’s as huge and that could actually be more damaging?”

In a letter to the authority’s implementation board and governing committee, the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness concurred.

Even service providers with better relationships with the authority agree.

“If you’re still in the act of stabilizing or solidifying your practices and activities, you probably should refrain from adding more complications to it until things are in place,” Malone said.

Authority leaders have said the rebidding process is necessary to keep improving the region’s homelessness response. Some service providers might be meeting the terms of their contracts, but not the benchmarks the agency sees as success.

“If we simply roll over the existing contracts, then you cannot make decisions about priorities,” said Steele at Compass Housing Alliance. “And it may be that some of the existing contracts should not be renewed.”

Harrell’s and Constantine’s offices agree a rebid of the homelessness system is necessary to deliver impactful improvements.

Martens with the authority said that going through the process to rebid the system toward the end of 2023 should streamline the contracting process for 2024.