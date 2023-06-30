The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

A majority of Seattleites say they approve of the city’s increased clearing of homeless encampments in the past few years, based on a June poll. But they are less enthusiastic on how successful this approach is.

Under Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s administration, the city has kept a quick pace of clearing homeless encampments, adding extra focus on high-trafficked areas, like downtown.

Out of 500 people polled by The Seattle Times and Suffolk University, 53% said they support the city’s encampment clearing tactics, while 26.8% said they were opposed and 19.8% were undecided. The poll was conducted by phone from June 12 to June 16 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

Shortly after he took office, Harrell’s administration called the approach a “return to status quo.”

During much of the pandemic, former Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration halted most encampment clearings after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations to allow people to stay in place unless moving them into individual housing units. This advice came from fear that moving people around or into crowded shelters would increase their chances of catching the novel coronavirus.

This allowed Seattle encampments to slowly grow in size up through 2021, and with that came backlash from business leaders and people living in housing near an encampment.

Some residents think a successful approach should go beyond removing tents from public view.

Ben Goldfarb, who participated in the poll, said that without knowing the ins and outs of local politics and homelessness policy, the greatest and easiest indicator for measuring success is to see if visible homelessness in the city is reducing. To him that doesn’t mean pushing people into less visible areas, Goldfarb said, but measuring whether the homelessness system is able to help more people exit unsheltered homelessness for good.

And from what he’s seen, Goldfarb said it doesn’t appear that Seattle is making a huge dent in solving the homelessness crisis.

“I just have this micro view of what I see on the streets,” Goldfarb said. “I see all the failures, but I don’t see the successes that [the city] might be having.”

Regardless of whether respondents want more clearings or support other city–led strategies to reduce homelessness in the public eye, such as participating in the Regional Homelessness Authority, when asked to rate the success of the city’s approach to reducing visible homelessness, only 9.2% said it was “good.”

Most people said the success rate was “poor” at 42.6% or “fair” at 41.2%.

Harrell campaigned in 2021 on a promise of “urgently getting people out of parks and streets and into stable housing with the on-site services they need.”

Clearings have increased and he has shown support for efforts like Partnership for Zero, led by the Regional Homelessness Authority, to eliminate unsheltered homelessness downtown. But there aren’t enough shelter beds or permanent housing units available to meet his second promise: getting people into stable housing.

He also walked back a campaign goal of adding 2,000 units of shelter or housing to simply identifying where 2,000 units are.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority conducted a partial Point-In-Time count on Jan. 26, which found that 91% of all shelter beds were occupied on the day of the count, serving 4,885 people.

In addition, the authority found a 93% occupancy rate in permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“Mayor Harrell entered office with a commitment to address the homelessness crisis with urgency and compassion — helping people move indoors on a pathway to recovery and at the same time working to make parks, playfields and public spaces welcoming and accessible to all,” said Jamie Housen, spokesperson for the mayor.

Seattle and King County have the third-highest homeless population in the U.S. An analysis using Regional Homelessness Authority and state data estimated that more than 53,000 people experienced homelessness in King County last year.

Unsheltered homelessness — people living outdoors, in vehicles or places not fit for human habitation — comprises more than half of the county’s total homelessness population, according to the Point-In-Time count.

Using visible homelessness to track success is flawed, said Chloe Gale, because it doesn’t factor in the trauma and financial expense of what it takes to continually remove people or force them to hide in more and more remote places. Gales is the policy and strategy vice president for REACH, one of Seattle’s largest homeless outreach providers.

Outreach workers say that it’s become harder to stay in touch with their clients as homeless encampment clearings increase and to follow up with them when a resource, like a tiny house, does become available.

“Investing millions just to reduce the visibility of homelessness is expensive and harmful, especially since the impact of homelessness frequently gets worse when hidden from view,” Gale said.

Goldfarb said he worries that recent housing density efforts he’s seen around Seattle and his own neighborhood of Crown Hill isn’t enough to help people earning the least.

“The whole Puget Sound area squeezes people out of the housing market,” he said.

Goldfarb said he bought his current house in 1994 for under $200,000. But he knows people trying to make it here now face much greater costs.

“People’s margins of error of going from living in an apartment to living in your car is really small,” he added.