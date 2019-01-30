Camp Second Chance, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment in southwest Seattle, is nearing the end of a two-year permit The city is weighing options for the camp, which could include staying in place or relocating.

The Highland Park Action Committee and the West Seattle Interfaith Network hosted two community meetings last week to discuss the possible extension at the city permit for the camp, which was established in March 2017 on Myers Way South. It is run by the nonprofit Low Income Housing Institute.

“The majority of attendees at the community meetings expressed support for Camp Second Chance to remain in place,” said Lily Rehrmann, spokeswoman with Seattle’s Human Services department. “A smaller number of attendees did not support the extension.”

For community members wanting to weigh in on the future of Camp Second Chance, the city’s Human Services requests that inquiries be sent to: Homelessness@Seattle.gov.