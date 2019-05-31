In a continued sign that Seattle is increasing the speed and frequency of removing homeless encampments, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Friday that the city’s Navigation Team will both grow in size and operate seven days a week.

The Navigation Team, a collection of police officers and outreach workers who work closely with unsanctioned encampments, has previously operated only Monday through Friday.

The announcement speaks to the city’s growing intensive focus to ensure the swift removal of unsanctioned homeless encampments across Seattle, and is at least the second expansion of the Navigation Team in the past year. Durkan’s office pushed to expand it from 22 to 30 people in last year’s budget. With the new additions, the team will grow to 38 people, almost triple the size of the team when it started two years ago.

The Seattle Times reported last summer that the city had dramatically increased removals of encampments that are known as obstructions or hazards, which can be removed immediately, without notice given to the camp inhabitants. Nor is the city required to offer those residents spaces in homeless shelters.

People living in encampments that are not considered obstructions or hazards must receive at least 72-hour notice before their camps are closed, as well as offers of shelter, under rules adopted by the city.

In 2017, obstructions made up about one-quarter of the Navigation Team removals. Last year, obstructions were 46% of the total removals.

A report sent to Seattle City Council members earlier this month indicated that the trend of immediate obstruction cleanups continues: In the first quarter of 2019, the Navigation Team removed only 13 encampments in which residents were given 72-hour notice. The rest of the cleanups, 58, were obstructions — 82% of the total.

As part of the Navigation Team’s expansion, the city’s Human Services Department (HSD) has hired two system navigators to do outreach to encampments, particularly on weekends. HSD, which oversees the Navigation Team, has also added two new field coordinators responsible for inspecting encampments and overseeing cleanups. That brings the total number of field coordinators in HSD to six.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has also recently hired a second field coordinator to work with the Navigation Team and help oversee management and removal of encampments.

The city is not adding any new shelter capacity as part of the cleanup strategy, though the mayor’s office noted hundreds of new shelter spaces were opened last year. However, those shelter beds are typically at capacity.

On average, 17 shelter beds are open and available to the Navigation Team every day, according to the first-quarter report sent to council members. The city has said there are roughly 400 unsanctioned homeless encampments in Seattle at any given time.

Durkan spokesperson Kamaria Hightower said in an email that the city will now coordinate with homeless shelters on weekends, to ensure system navigators can help get people inside if they so choose. She added that the Navigation Team has been pushed to increasingly focus on diversion, a strategy that includes one-time financial help, rather than try to find housing through the homeless-services system.

As part of these changes, the Navigation Team will continue its relationship with REACH, an independent outreach organization that the city contracts with on encampments. However, REACH outreach workers will no longer go to encampments on the day of a removal, REACH Executive Director Chloe Gale said. They will continue to work with encampments but only in the days before the cleanup, and outreach workers will be deployed to encampments based on where they are located throughout the city.

The city is not adding any police officers to the Navigation Team as part of the expansion beyond the 13 officers currently on the team. However, Community Police Team and Bike Patrol officers have been trained on the rules that govern encampment removals, Hightower said.

The city has also announced an additional $1 million from the state Legislature for the Washington State Department of Transportation to do trash and waste cleanup along Interstate 5 and Interstate 90, common sites of encampments.