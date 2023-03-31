The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

The street sink concept was simple, in theory — add water sources around Seattle for the more than 3,700 people surviving outside who need a place to wash their hands or take a drink of water.

But setting up those resources during a global public-health crisis has been anything but straightforward.

Nearly 2½ years after Seattle City Council set aside $100,000 to pay for an estimated 40 sinks, five have been installed. That, despite years of outrage over the slow pace from councilmembers and outcry when The Seattle Times reported only two had been installed in 2021.

The people paid to install the sinks point to bureaucratic red tape and heavy regulations slowing the process. The city has also not successfully helped them find public property for the sinks to be installed, causing the contractors to rely on willing private property owners.

“It is just a stunning failure of being impractical that this very simple program was not able to be implemented,” Councilmember Andrew Lewis said during a Select Budget Committee meeting in October that discussed this program — a sharper echo of comments he made in May 2021.

At the time the council funded the work in November 2020, most of the region was following strict COVID protocols that eliminated common places residents living outside or in vehicles normally rely on to wash their hands or use a restroom. Libraries were closed or had limited hours, many businesses locked their restrooms to the public, social service agencies went remote.

And COVID wasn’t the only threat. Homeless people are highly susceptible to infectious diseases that pass through contact with fecal matter because they lack the hygiene resources of people who have private and regularly sanitized bathing and hand-washing facilities.

Seattle residents living outside in 2020 also faced an outbreak of hepitatis A, a highly infectious liver disease transmitted through fecal matter. Since then, 279 people experiencing homelessness have contracted shigella, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can have severe symptoms, making up 39% of all reported cases, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

It was with urgency that councilmembers approved the $100,000 for the street sinks, based on a cheap and easy-to-install prototype by the Clean Hands Collective — a group formed in 2020 of architects, University of Washington professors and students, and a then-middle-school-age student who teamed up with Real Change, Seattle’s street newspaper. The design uses plants and soil to filter gray water.

An original pitch by the Clean Hands Collective estimated $100,000 could pay for 63 sinks.

Later, after the money was awarded between Clean Hands’ and a more high-tech design, the two groups estimated closer to 43 sinks.

But what was intended to be an urgent response turned to a crawl as the city imposed the same standards it uses to install hygiene resources on the outdoor sinks.

Clean Hands, which received 60% of the funding, placed two in 2021 and three more in 2022.

During a Select Budget Committee meeting in October, Brian Goodnight, a policy analyst for Seattle City Council, shared that Seattle Public Utilities found in an internal review of the program last year that “significant regulatory and logistical barriers meant that the program didn’t meet its original objective of quickly deploying the accessible handwashing stations during the height of the pandemic.”

Some of these hurdles include requiring that sinks meet federal Americans with Disability Act standards. Also the Clean Hands Collective sink design, which uses a hose, had to come up with a new way to hide it, so it didn’t create a tripping hazard.

In addition, every site had to receive an individual permit, versus receiving a blanket permit that could work across sites, according to Tiffani McCoy, advocacy director for Real Change.

“Rather than build the sinks and get them out on the streets quickly, the department created an (request-for-proposal) process (and) held this emergency response to very high regulatory standards that made it virtually impossible for folks to comply with,” said Councilmember Tammy Morales during the October Select Budget Committee meeting.

Tye Reed, who oversees the program for Real Change, said organizers have not installed one sink on city land due to strict permitting requirements and “outright anti-homeless sentiments.”

“We’ve continued to receive little to no support from any city department,” Reed said.

All five sinks are on private property, and Reed said finding groups that are willing to host a sink has been time consuming.

Seattle Makers, a makerspace offering classes, tools and technical support, received the other 40% of funding and has yet to install one sink.

Jeremy Hanson, director of Seattle Makers, said he’s run into similar issues with finding appropriate hosts for the sinks. Hanson said they have four sinks that are built and looking for a home.

After they received funding, Hanson said he thought they would have everything completed in less than one year.

He spent the first several months getting appropriate insurance so he could haul the sinks and large amounts of water. He also had to get the sink design approved by Seattle Public Utilities.

The organization’s sink uses water barrels to provide clean water and includes computer chips to turn the sink faucet on and off.

“We didn’t anticipate the whole insurance thing and many months of emails,” Hanson said.

Sabrina Register, a spokesperson for Seattle Public Utilities, which oversaw the work, acknowledged the “challenges and frustration” the organizations experienced over the regulatory requirements.

She added that these are the same requirements that the city must meet when designing and siting its own facilities.

During the same time period, cities across the country found ways to quickly stand up hygiene resources to combat the spread of disease.

Portland created about 100 portable toilets and handwashing stations throughout the city. Six weeks into the pandemic, city leaders in San Francisco told The Seattle Times they had installed 35 new handwashing stations for their homeless population. And Oakland, Calif., said they had installed 41.

City Councilmembers have accused the Jenny Durkan administration of intentionally slowing the process.

But Mayor Bruce Harrell’s administration has not increased the installation pace.

Jamie Housen, spokesperson for Mayor Harrell, said he sees this delay as evidence that city-led implementation would have worked better than community-based implementation.

“The city’s staff are equipped to site and install this kind of facility,” Housen said, “as they did when they used their ongoing experience with hygiene programs to quickly deploy portable toilets, sinks, showers and laundry facilities for flood victims in South Park earlier this year.”

Reed at Real Change said a few sinks are built and sitting in storage, waiting to be installed.

She said she hopes they can double their number of sinks by 2023’s end.

“It is inexcusable that, despite ample funding, we have not deployed this simple technology across our city to date,” Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda told The Seattle Times recently.

During the October Select Budget Committee meeting, Councilmember Lewis shared fears over what this project’s delayed legacy represents.

“If we can’t figure out how to install a couple of sinks around the city, I just cannot fathom how the city is going to tackle restoring sockeye salmon runs, solving homelessness, (and) standing up alternatives to 9-1-1 response.”