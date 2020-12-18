Seattle police and city park workers began clearing out Cal Anderson Park on Friday morning after a federal judge denied a request for an emergency temporary restraining order to halt the removal of a homeless encampment.

Police descended on the park before sunrise Friday, and by 8:30 a.m. the large camp was sitting empty after police had cleared protesters and homeless campers out.

Construction crews were taking barricades and tents out of the park in sections, and a small group of protesters had gathered to help homeless people move their things and chant at the police, holding signs like “Housing 1st,” a reference to the idea that housing should be provided to homeless people before treating substance use disorders or mental illness.

The action comes a day after U.S. District Judge Richard Jones denied a request from someone who had been living at Capitol Hill park.

The city had planned to clear Cal Anderson on Wednesday but held off after Seattle resident Ada Yeager filed a lawsuit and protesters gathered at the park.

A camper who goes by the name Sunday has been living in the park since July — through six sweeps, she said — and slept through police announcements Friday morning to clear out. When she woke up, she said police were “chainsawing” the perimeter fence open and telling everyone their time was up.

Advertising

“This one was a lot more militant than the last ones,” Sunday said.

Sunday said she will likely check out a shelter nearby and then head back to Cal Anderson when the police are gone, like every other time.

“I wish people would stop politicizing the homeless,” Sunday said. “Just let us live outside. … people keep asking, what are our demands? Our demands are: give us housing or leave us alone.”

Seattle parks department employees posted notices Monday ordering people to remove their personal property from the park by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 100 black-clad protesters showed up Wednesday morning and were patrolling a perimeter around a cluster of tents. They stood in front of a barricade made of dumpsters, plywood, barbed wire and other salvaged materials.

Police briefly showed up Wednesday along the north and south sides of the park but quickly left, never leaving cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.