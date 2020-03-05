Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday that she would quickly use her public health emergency authority to expand shelter capacity for homeless people amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

Within the next two to three weeks, the city will add enough units to house up to an additional 100 people at three sites, including at two tiny house villages, one an existing tiny house village site in South Lake Union, and another, new village on a church-owned property at 22nd Ave and East Union Street.

The city will also be adding shelter space at a former Evergreen treatment facility in Bitter Lake, owned by the Low Income Housing Institute.

“We know we need to take additional measures to bring more of our unsheltered community inside,” Durkan said in a written statement. “Our neighbors experiencing homelessness are at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19, and as a city, region, and country we must act with urgency to address the ongoing impacts of this public health crisis.”

Seattle’s homeless community comprises a number of people who are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infections. During last year’s annual survey of King County’s homeless population, 27% reported a chronic health condition.

The city will continue to evaluate whether to open additional shelter space as the COVID-19 emergency unfolds, said Human Services Department spokesperson Will Lemke.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

