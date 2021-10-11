A report from the Seattle City Council Monday summarizes what has been obvious to Seattleites for the last year: COVID-19 took a bite out of space in Seattle’s shelters.

Between December 2019 and 2020, the city lost around 300 shelter beds overall, the report says. The rest of the county lost even more — altogether, emergency shelter beds in King County dropped from 5,060 to 4,419 in a similar time frame, according to data from the county’s homelessness database.

And that doesn’t even include shelters that don’t get government funding, such as Union Gospel Mission in Pioneer Square, which used to shelter about 300 men a night and now only shelters 142, according to a spokesperson for the shelter.

For those living in or near encampments in Seattle, this is simply a confirmation of what’s been documented. One study found that after the pandemic hit, the number of tents in Seattle’s heavily populated areas rose by 50%.

The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

It also found that people ask city-funded outreach teams for shelter 2.5 times more often than they can accommodate. To Council member Andrew Lewis, who asked the council’s staff to create this report, these data show that the encampments haven’t proliferated in Seattle because people want to live outside, but because they don’t have anywhere to go.

Advertising

“This data does not indicate to me that the primary problem is service resistance. If it were, regardless of the size of the system we would have high vacancy rates, and we don’t,” Lewis said. “When these teams can offer some kind of shelter, people do seem to jump at the opportunity to take it.”

This means the city is now essentially paying more for less, or as Lewis put it, “increased quality but decreased quantity.” Most of the shelter beds in Seattle now have some privacy, a place for people to store their belongings, and are staffed 24/7 so they don’t kick people out during the day.

In the last year, the city has poured around $55 million more into leasing hotels and setting up shelter beds that have more privacy than old mats-on-the-ground shelters, but that investment has so far gone to bringing the citywide number of beds back to what it was pre-pandemic. Around 215 beds have been funded by the city council but not yet set up in large part because of a labor shortage at homelessness nonprofits that Lewis and other council members have pledged to address this budget cycle.

The future, however, looks brighter: The report points out that between 2020 and 2023 more than 2,000 housing units for homeless people will open up, which is a 47% increase from before.