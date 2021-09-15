More than six years since Seattle declared a state of emergency for its growing homelessness crisis, the issue remains at the top of voters’ minds this November.
To prepare to cast a ballot, join The Seattle Times and We Are In for two nights of virtual debates on homelessness with candidates running for some of the most competitive races in Seattle and King County.
The 2021 Homelessness Debates — hosted by The Seattle Times and We Are In, a local collective working to solve homelessness — will feature Seattle mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena González in a one-hour debate starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, we’ll feature candidates running for Metropolitan King County Council District 3, Seattle city attorney and Seattle City Council position 9. Here’s what to expect in Day Two of debates:
- 5:30 p.m. — Kathy Lambert vs. Sarah Perry for Metropolitan King County Council District 3
- 6 p.m. — Ann Davison vs. Nicole Thomas-Kennedy for Seattle city attorney
- 6:30 p.m. — Nikkita Oliver vs. Sara Nelson for Seattle City Council position 9
Tune in live for free via Zoom or watch it livestreamed over Facebook. The debates will be moderated by The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless reporters Scott Greenstone and Sydney Brownstone.
Help the Project Homeless team come up with questions to ask the candidates. Write your questions in the form below or email Project Homeless’ engagement editor, Anna Patrick, at apatrick@seattletimes.com.