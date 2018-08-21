The city has removed more homeless encampments this year than in all of 2017, with a sharp increase in the cleanup of camps without prior notice to residents.

In past fights over the removal of homeless encampments, Seattle officials have stressed the outreach that occurs in the camps before they’re emptied and cleared. Residents are given 72 hours’ notice, the city says, and all camp residents are offered spots in shelters or tiny-house villages.

But, increasingly, that’s not the case.

The city has already removed more homeless encampments this year than it did in all of 2017: 220 sites have been cleared between the start of 2018 and the end of July, compared to 191 camps last year.

Of those cleanups, the biggest increase has been in the number of encampments that have been cleared immediately and without notice. The city removed 89 encampments since the beginning of 2018 without having to provide 72-hour notice or offers of shelter to the camp residents, a dramatic uptick compared to the previous year, according to information released Tuesday to The Seattle Times. That’s about 40 percent of the removals this year.

Last year, about one-quarter of the camps in Seattle — 49 sites — were cleared without notice.

Technically, the city didn’t have to provide advance notice and extra help in these cases. The city policy that details when and how encampments can be removed allows the city to immediately clear sites that are considered obstructions to public use of property, hazards to health or safety, or are located in one of the city’s emphasis areas, where camping is prohibited. The camps are often relatively small.

While the encampment rules have been in place for more than a year, there is some evidence that these types of cleanups have increased very recently. Between the beginning of the year and March 31, 10 camps considered hazards or obstructions were removed, according to data previously obtained by The Times. They ranged in size from zero tents to up to 11 tents.

Why the uptick is happening now remains unclear, but comes amid Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s increasing focus on adding more shelter spaces throughout the city, and her plan to expand the Navigation Team, the group of police officers and outreach workers who connect encampment residents to services.

In a news release Tuesday, the city wrote, “to better maintain public health and safety, the team has focused on removing smaller encampments, under the City’s protocols, which pose obstructions and/or hazards to ensure sidewalks, roadways, and public spaces remain safe and open for all residents, businesses and visitors to utilize.”

Earlier this year, data released by the city revealed that spaces in the shelters and tiny-house villages that tend to appeal to encampment residents — those that don’t ban substance use, allow couples to live together and allow pets, for example — were full or weren’t turning over, resulting in a slowdown of removals of larger encampments.

But Will Lemke, spokesman for the city’s Navigation Team, said the city has enough shelter space to accommodate camp residents.

“The city would not utilize the obstruction and hazard protocols as a way to circumvent our own rules that require shelter,” Lemke said. “There is capacity within the city’s shelter system.”

Police officers and field coordinators from the Navigation Team are present at obstruction and hazard cleanups. Outreach workers from the Navigation Team are not required to be there, but they can be called to the scene if a person wants more help. If someone living at the site wants shelter, the city will find a place, Lemke said.

Asked if the changes reflected a city being more aggressive on encampments, Lemke said the city has been responding to a crisis that has seen an annual increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness, coupled with residents who want to see the city doing more to address the issue.

“I believe the city is responding to the real challenges that we’re facing,” Lemke said.

In its news release, the city said the rules that address these encampments “are designed to balance the right of people living unsheltered with the City’s responsibility to maintain public health and safety.”

The city also noted that the Navigation Teamthis year has made more than 7,000 contacts with people experiencing homelessness, referring 474 of them to shelter.

Last year, the team referred 675 people to shelter, the release said.

But the team has also struggled with the region’s lack of shelter space and the larger issue of the Puget Sound’s limited supply of affordable housing.

Last week, at a meeting of the City Council’s Civil Rights, Utilities, Economic Development & Arts committee, Navigation Team leader Jackie St. Louis said it’s taking longer to persuade encampment residents to take shelter or accept services. Last year, on average, it took the team four interactions with residents before they accepted an offer to go inside; this year, St. Louis said, that’s increased to six interactions.

“A lot of that is really dependent on your capacity to refer to a place that the individual feels meets their needs,” St. Louis said.

There have also been questions about how the Navigation Team characterizes a successful referral into shelter, though St. Louis said in the same council committee last week that the team is working on enhancing that data collection.

The city estimates there are 400 unauthorized encampments throughout the city.