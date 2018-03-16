Catherine Lester, who leads the city’s Human Services Department and much of its response to Seattle’s homelessness crisis, is stepping down.

Lester’s last day with the city will be May 1, after almost three years as the department’s permanent director and a total of seven years with HSD. She is moving back to Toronto to care for her parents, she said in a written statement.

“As many of you know, my family is very important to me,” Lester said in the statement. “And so, it was family that motivated my decision to return home to Toronto to be closer to my parents.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan named Human Services Deputy Director Jason Johnson interim director, effective May 2, the statement said. He has been with the department for the last three years.

Durkan said she will make a decision about Lester’s permanent replacement after One Table, a regional task force focused on addressing homelessness, makes recommendations in the coming months.

King County has no central authority for addressing the homeless crisis, but Lester worked closely with the King County human services director and Mark Putnam, the executive director of King County’s homeless services coordinated agency All Home. Putnam stepped down at the end of January.

Lester’s departure comes at a critical time in the region’s efforts to tackle homelessness. In the last two years, as Seattle homeless services spending rose to a record $64 million a year and widespread unsanctioned tent camps consumed city politics, Lester’s department overhauled its approach to emphasize more wraparound case management in a city-funded shelter system with more than 1,600 beds, and to hold services providers to performance targets.

As part of the strategy shift, the city has pledged to 7,400 homeless people into permanent housing by the end of 2018, more than double the previous year’s goal. However, achieving those numbers has proved difficult, with a limited supply of affordable housing in the city and many enhanced shelter beds not yet available.

Many homeless-services providers pushed back on the changes against the new plan, particularly a reduction in funding for hygiene and day center services. Last month, council voted to restore $1 million of that funding.

Lester also oversaw and pushed the department’s focus on working with culturally-specific organizations as part of her strong emphasis on racial equity. Lester’s office announced a first-time focus on reducing rates of homelessness among Native Americans and African Americans, as well as trying to increase exits to housing for Native Americans.

Many of the accomplishments Lester detailed in her departure message to staffers related specifically to these racial equity goals.

In addition to homelessness, the Human Services Department also oversees and funds services for people with disabilities, those experiencing sexual assault and domestic violence and low-income families.

Before becoming the department’s deputy director in 2011, Lester worked for the Office of Health and Human Services for Cuyahoga County in Ohio.

Vianna Davila