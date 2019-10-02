Seattle would spend a record $100 million-plus on homeless-related services next year under Mayor Jenny Durkan’s proposed budget.

The mayor’s plan, unveiled last month and now under review by the City Council, would boost homelessness spending from about $85 million in 2018 and about $96 million this year to about $104 million in 2020.

Durkan administration representatives are scheduled to brief the council’s budget committee Wednesday.

For the second year in a row, under the mayor’s plan, the city wouldn’t add any homeless shelter capacity on its own. It would, however, help King County open a new downtown shelter in the county jail with up to 60 beds and behavioral-health services.

Emergency services, which include shelter, would still make up the bulk of Seattle’s 2020 homelessness spending, at more than $51 million.

The city added 500 shelter and tiny-house beds in 2018. The mayor now wants to focus on moving people through shelters quicker and bolster other aspects of the city’s response, a spokeswoman said.

The Durkan administration’s primary objective is to sustain last year’s additions while “increasing through-put within the existing shelter system,” Human Services Department (HSD) spokeswoman Meg Olberding said.

Seattle has come to rely increasingly on what are called enhanced shelters, which are open 24/7 and provide more services than traditional shelters. “Our investments in enhanced shelters (and other programs) are moving more people” to housing, Olberding said.

Under the mayor’s budget, next year’s homelessness investments would include about $90 million from HSD, with smaller amounts coming from a range of other city departments, including the police department, Seattle Public Utilities and the Seattle Public Library.

The Durkan administration intends to allocate up to $25 million, above the $104 million for services, to help build permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless people.

Daniel Malone, Downtown Emergency Service Center executive director, said he wasn’t totally surprised to see minimal shelter increases proposed for 2020 because the city added a significant number of beds in 2018.

The debate over whether to spend on temporary strategies such as shelter or on more permanent solutions such as housing is constant, said Malone, whose nonprofit operates more than 500 shelter beds.

“There’s always been some kind of compromise where we do both, but we don’t do either one at the level that is needed,” he said, noting a Capitol Hill shelter for young adults is slated to close soon for financial reasons.

Malone doesn’t believe money should be spent on shelter at the expense of housing, but he’s not opposed to more shelter, “because people need it.”

“Shelter doesn’t solve homelessness. It alleviates suffering, and that’s extremely important,” he said.

The increase in homeless spending in Durkan’s plan would be partly driven by a one-time allocation of about $2 million to help Seattle and King County launch a regional homelessness authority. Discussions about the authority among local government leaders are ongoing.

The city would spend about $2.4 million to help open the new shelter in an unused jail wing, with the site meant to serve people who cycle between the criminal justice system, hospitals and the streets.

The mayor’s budget would add $650,000 to equip homeless shelters and housing projects with dedicated nurses, because those locations receive a high volume of 911 calls. That program, coupled with a $40,000 nurse phone line for other shelters and housing projects, would continue past 2020.

Some existing programs would be enlarged under the mayor’s plan. For instance, her budget would grow by $125,000 a program that seeks to provide safe parking spots for people living in vehicles. That could allow the program to climb by 15 spots next year. The program at the moment accommodates only passenger vehicles, as opposed to recreational vehicles.

Seattle would spend about $326,000 to sustain this year’s expansion earlier this year of its Navigation Team, which conducts outreach to people living in unauthorized homeless encampments and carries out encampment removals.

The mayor’s budget also would add $1.26 million above baseline spending to close two tiny-house villages and open replacement options elsewhere.

Durkan’s plan also includes about $913,700 to raise wages 2.6% for contracted human-services workers.

Project Homeless Interim Editor Vianna Davila contributed to this story.