Officials with a Seattle-sanctioned homeless camp said they do not check for warrants on their residents, so they were not aware that a former resident of Ballard Nickelsville was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant at the time of an alleged rape of a woman at an auto dealership, according to a news release.

Christopher Teel, 24, was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after he was arrested for attacking a woman in a temporary restroom of the Carter Motors car dealership in Ballard on Monday morning.

Teel moved to Seattle in summer 2016, according to King County prosecutors, and he had been living in Nickelsville since at least November, when his photograph appeared in a Seattle Times story about the tent camp moving to Wallingford.

When Teel moved into Ballard Nickelsville, he was required to present valid identification, and his name was run against King County’s sex-offender list. His name was not on it, according to the news release issued Wednesday night from Nickelsville staffer Scott Morrow.

At the time of his arrest, Teel was wanted on a March 2017 bench warrant for failing to appear at a Seattle Municipal Court hearing. Records indicate he had been charged with a gross misdemeanor of first-degree criminal trespass in February 2017.

But Nickelsville does not do warrant checks “of any sort,” Morrow said in the release, so staff members were not aware of his criminal history.

Teel had not signed into the camp or been there since May 9, according to Morrow. When camp residents met for a regular meeting on Monday night, they were not aware Teel had been arrested in connection with the rape.

Other residents were concerned for his safety because he recently “seemed to be decompensating,” which can mean experiencing symptoms of worsening mental-health issues, and they planned to check hospitals and jails, or file a missing-person report.

Nickelsville staff learned Wednesday afternoon that Teel was charged in connection with the sexual assault, according to Morrow. Camp leadership notified the Low Income Housing Institute, or LIHI, a nonprofit that provides case management at the camp, and also told police they would cooperate with the investigation.

LIHI executive director Sharon Lee said her organization is the site’s fiscal sponsor and does its case management, and they are not responsible for criminal-background checks. LIHI only gets the names of camp residents who are engaged in case management.

As Nickelsville leadership said in its statement, Lee said the situation with Teel was an anomaly.

Ballard Nickelsville was Seattle’s first authorized camp, opened in 2015. The camp recently moved to Wallingford, near the intersection of Fourth Avenue Northeast and Northeast Northlake Way.

Like all of Seattle’s sanctioned homeless camps, Nickelsville sits on public property. Each camp is managed by a separate organization. Nickesville is its own nonprofit, and runs the Wallingford site, in addition to two other sanctioned camps in South Seattle.