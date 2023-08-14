Seattle City Hall will be open as a cooling center for people living outside looking for ways to stay safe and escape the blistering high temperatures this week.

The center, at 600 Fourth Ave., is currently scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

During the hottest time of the year, Seattle’s National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures in the low 90s Fahrenheit for the Seattle area through Wednesday.

In response, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated its highest-level response for emergency weather, called Tier 3, which includes daily calls with service providers, increased street outreach and provision of cooling supplies.

The authority will continue to monitor the forecast and heed emergency weather warnings, spokesperson Anne Martins said.

The Salvation Army is running the cooling site. The organization is also sending outreach workers throughout Seattle streets to check on people living outside and provide cooling supplies, like water bottles.

To see a full list of day-center resources available to people living outside across King County, visit kcrha.org/resources/severe-weather-shelter.

High temperatures began Sunday, and although they will start to decrease Thursday, the area’s likely to not see serious relief until Friday or Saturday, according to Samantha Borth, meteorologist with Seattle’s National Weather Service.

Seattle is home to the third-largest homeless population in the country, according to 2022 Point-In-Time data. During past heat waves, people living outside have died.