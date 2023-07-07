The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office asserts the city has made no extra effort to clear homeless encampments ahead of the MLB All-Star Game on July 11.

But the streets along Sodo outside of the stadium — areas that tents and RVs usually occupy — are clear of homeless people.

In their place, concrete blocks and “No Parking” signs prohibit vehicles from parking there until July 11, the day of the All-Star Game.

On Thursday morning, city staff removed an encampment on Third Avenue near Holgate, a block from a Mariners rideshare lot that will open July 8. The city said that out of 24 people staying at the encampment, seven accepted the city’s offer of shelter. Fifteen RVs parked there either left ahead of Thursday morning or were towed.

Charles Simmons, a graduate of Garfield High School, who has parked his RV in Sodo for years, said it appeared to him that the city’s encampment removal efforts have ratcheted up in recent weeks. He said the city forced him to move his RV off of Utah Avenue at the end of June and again at the beginning of July after he came back to the same location.

“It was like a back-to-back sweep,” Simmons said.

Simmons, 61, who works as a custodian at Lumen Field, said he doesn’t blame the city for wanting to keep the area clear for the thousands of visitors expected to walk through the area over the next week.

“I mean you gotta do what you gotta do. Because it’s about revenue,” Simmons said. “Because people don’t want to see it.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the city has focused much of its encampment removal efforts in Sodo over the past year and a half based on an “objective prioritization matrix” that ranks Sodo highly due to the high concentration of RVs and tents in the neighborhood.

“We have not changed our process or approach for citywide encampment removals in the lead up to the All-Star Game,” wrote Lori Baxter, a spokesperson for Harrell’s office in an email.

Sodo Business Improvement Area Executive Director Erin Goodman confirmed the city has more actively removed encampments in the neighborhood over the past year. But she said people have often been shuffled back and forth between different streets in Sodo.

“What we saw in Sodo was people just moving from Utah to Third to Utah to Third to Utah to Third,” Goodman.

She thinks businesses that have raised public safety concerns are responsible for the concrete blocks. The blocks are illegal for business and residents to place themselves, though the Seattle Department of Transportation rarely cites, fines or removes the blocks, even as they take up public parking spaces and reduce the places homeless people can park the vehicles they live in.

The city said it was not involved in the placement of concrete blocks.

“We’ve got photos of people chasing people with guns. We’ve got property destruction and threats,” Goodman said. “And so, I understand why they would want to try to protect their property from this coming back.”

She said the encampment that was removed Thursday morning only started three weeks ago when the city had last removed tents and RVs from the same location.

“If the city is going to do encampment removals, they need to do some thinking about the logical place that people are going to go,” Goodman said.

Seattle is expected to open a safe lot in August that people living in their vehicles can park in. The lot can hold 26 RVs, a far cry from addressing the thousands of people estimated to be living in vehicles in King County.

A poll of Seattle residents last month showed the city’s strategy of encampment removals is both popular and viewed as ineffective among residents.

A flyer circulating for the past week proposes an “RV Park-In,” a protest where RV residents park in Sodo, areas that the city has cleared in recent weeks. There was no group identified on the flyer as organizing the protest.

Baxter wrote that the city has seen the flyer and is prepared to address protests that might arise, but declined to share how the city would respond. She said the city is working on security protocols and tactical decisions with other national and local law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.