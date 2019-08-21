City of Seattle staff overseeing homeless services will be guaranteed employment only through the end of 2020, as part of the city’s planned merger with King County into a regional homeless authority.

It is one of the first public signs that consolidation of the region’s homeless efforts, pushed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine, is going to become a reality. The merger is intended to centralize a homeless response that Durkan has called “fragmented,” and to encourage a more regional response to the crisis.

City staff learned of the 2020 deadline in a memo sent Tuesday afternoon and obtained by The Seattle Times. The city’s Human Services Department (HSD), which oversees homeless investments, said in a statement that it is giving employees extensive notice of their employment options “to mitigate the negative impact on staff to the extent possible, while ensuring continuous service delivery.”

Although HSD employs about 400 people, only about 40 people working in homeless services will be potentially affected by these changes, said HSD spokesperson Meg Olberding. Overall, Seattle’s homeless-response spending has risen to about $90 million a year.

“We are pleased at this time to be able to give them (employees) a year and a half, and our current thinking about what will happen in that time, so they can make decisions about what’s best for them,” Olberding said.

Employees were set to have “an extended huddle” Wednesday morning to discuss the updates, hours ahead of a King County Regional Policy Committee meeting to discuss the consolidated authority.

The memo describes a three-phase “migration” of homeless services to the new entity.

In the first, city employees will co-locate with homeless services staff from King County and All Home, the county’s current coordinating agency for homelessness. At that point, there will be no change to city staffers’ employment status, and they will continue to report to city management.

In phase two, the regional authority’s executive director — who has yet to be hired — will run day-to-day operations. City staff will remain city employees, according to the memo.

By the last phase, city employees will have three opportunities: pursue jobs with the regional authority; pursue other jobs with the city of Seattle; or look for other employment.

Consolidation and creation of a regional authority are intended to streamline the countywide homeless-services system, which is currently spread across six city, county and federal agencies. A consultant last year said the structure had “stunted progress toward ending homelessness in the region.”

But the road to creation of that authority could still be a bumpy one.

This week’s HSD memo comes after months of internal turmoil in the city’s Homeless Strategy and Investment (HSI) division — some of the unrest related to consolidation but also to frustration with leadership and management within the department itself.

In April, Durkan withdrew her nomination of Jason Johnson to permanently lead HSD, which includes the homelessness division, after some HSD employees, homeless-service providers and council members vociferously pushed back against the process to select him. Johnson remains interim department director.

Uncertainty has continued to circulate within the department about how consolidation will affect city employees.

“I understand that King County has guaranteed the employment of their staff during the development of the regional governance,” wrote one HSD employee in a May email to Johnson, obtained by The Seattle Times through a public-records request. “What is the City of Seattle … doing to guarantee the employment of HSD staff in the same way?”

Several HSI staffers have quit since the summer began, including Jackie St. Louis, among the division’s most public-facing employees and the previous supervisor of the city’s Navigation Team, which provides outreach to people living in homeless encampments.

Earlier in the summer, the city announced the expected departure of homeless services Deputy Director Tiffany Washington. She is leaving to work with the city’s Early Education and Learning department as deputy director.

Olberding said HSD employees are “committed to keeping the work going” throughout the transition to the new authority. “We have a very, very professional staff who are dedicated and motivated to make a difference in reducing homelessness,” she said.

Creation of the new regional homeless authority has been in the works since at least May 2018, when the city and county signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on homeless services and pursue governance reforms. That same month, the King County Auditor released a report identifying the region’s “diffuse authority and loose coordination” of homeless services resulted in entities less able to adapt to the crisis.

Durkan and Constantine have publicly supported consolidation, but council members from the city and county have expressed concerns about what the merger will actually achieve.

“No one wants to move the deck chairs around,” said Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, at a July 22 council committee meeting where consolidation was on the agenda.

“We all need to feel comfortable moving forward as a collective body,” she said.