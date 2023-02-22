Cities and counties around the Puget Sound region have opened warming shelters as temperatures tumble and wind chills in some areas are forecast to drop into the teens.

After a high of 45 degrees on Tuesday, a few degrees below normal, cooling temperatures will be the “theme for the next few days,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be particularly cold throughout the Seattle area, with lows in the 20s and highs stretching to the 30s. Thursday could be Seattle’s coldest Feb. 23 on record, according to the weather service, with a high of 33 degrees dipping below last year’s record of 36.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center would be open as an overnight warming shelter through next Wednesday for at least 100 adults, in addition to more than a dozen other daytime warming centers through the city.

The Seattle Indian Center (157 Roy St.) is also open 24/7 as an overnight warming shelter for 15 men.

Severe-weather shelters will be open in Shoreline, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Auburn, Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Maple Valley, Renton and Tukwila, including:

Ray of Hope in Auburn, 2806 Auburn Way N., open 9 p.m.-7 a.m. through Friday. Food, snacks, coffee and drinks provided. Call 253-334-4860.

FUSION Overnight Family Shelter in Federal Way, 1505 S. 328th St., open 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Friday night. No pets are allowed and snacks and water will be provided. Call 253-838-0950.

In Snohomish County, these cold-weather shelters have opened for adults:

South County Cold Weather Shelter in Lynnwood, 17620 60th Ave. W., offers transportation to the shelter, with pickups and check-in 7-7:30 p.m. (9-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday). Call for later check-ins (based on availability) and if you have your own vehicle. Call 206-743-9843.

Call for later check-ins (based on availability) and if you have your own vehicle. Call 206-743-9843. Monroe Cold Weather Shelter, 1012 W. Main St. in Monroe, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Call 425-535-0000.

Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter, 210 Ave. B. in Snohomish, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Call 425-535-0000.

Marysville Cold Weather Shelter, 7215 51st Ave. N.E. in Marysville, will be open for check-in 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Call 425-686-9272.

Everett Cold Weather Shelter, 1616 Pacific Ave. in Everett, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Call 425-740-2550.

Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter, 5126 S. Second Ave. in Everett, will be open for check-in 4-8 p.m. Email speterson@egmission.org.

Emergency-weather shelters in Snohomish County open as needed. To check back and see if the sites remain open, visit st.news/snoshelter.