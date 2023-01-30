Cities and counties around the Puget Sound region have opened warming shelters through Thursday morning as overnight temperatures will be slow to rise above freezing this week.

Seattle experienced its coldest night of January to kick off the workweek, with lows dipping to 25 degrees at 6 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures dipped even lower, to the mid-teens, across the Olympic Peninsula and 8 degrees in Snoqualmie Pass, the weather service said.

Overnight lows and daytime highs will rise throughout the week, hitting a high of 50 degrees by midday Thursday.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced Seattle City Hall would be open as an overnight warming shelter through Feb. 2 for 45 adults, in addition to more than a dozen other daytime warming centers through the city.

Severe-weather shelters will also be open in Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Auburn, Burien, Federal Way, Kent and Maple Valley, including:

FUSION Overnight Family Shelter in Federal Way, 1505 S. 328th St., open for all ages from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. through the morning of Feb. 2. No pets are allowed and snacks and water will be provided. Call 253-838-0950.

No pets are allowed and snacks and water will be provided. Call 253-838-0950. Holy Spirit Church in Kent, 310 Third Ave. S., open 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Water and snacks will be provided.

In Snohomish County, these cold-weather shelters have opened for adults:

South County Cold Weather Shelter in Lynwood, 17620 60th Ave. W., offers transportation to the shelter, with pickups and check-in 7-7:30 p.m. (9-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday). Call for later check-ins (based on availability) and if you have your own vehicle. Call 206-743-9843.

Call for later check-ins (based on availability) and if you have your own vehicle. Call 206-743-9843. Monroe Cold Weather Shelter, 1012 W. Main St. in Monroe, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m . Call 425-535-0000.

. Call 425-535-0000. Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter, 210 Ave. B. in Snohomish, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m . Call 425-535-0000.

. Call 425-535-0000. Marysville Cold Weather Shelter, 7215 51st Ave. N.E. in Marysville, will be open for check-in 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Call 425-686-9272.

Call 425-686-9272. Everett Cold Weather Shelter, 1616 Pacific Ave. in Everett, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Call 425-740-2550.

Call 425-740-2550. Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter, 5126 S. Second Ave. in Everett, will be open for check-in 4-8 p.m. Email speterson@egmission.org.

Emergency-weather shelters in Snohomish County open as needed. To check back and see if the sites remain open, visit st.news/snoshelter.